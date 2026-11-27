MENAFN - GetNews) Original Christmas music written for a Roblox holiday experience brings nostalgic Christmas memories to life.

BAY AREA, Calif. - Nov. 27, 2026 - Independent music artist, composer, and software developer Tyrone M. Sanders announces the digital release of Christmas North Pole Express, an original Christmas song written specifically for his Roblox game of the same name.

Distributed through CD Baby, the single is available on digital music platforms, including Apple Music and Amazon Music, with digital purchases available through iTunes.

< />

A Christmas Song Inspired by Childhood Memories

Christmas North Pole Express captures the joy, warmth, and nostalgia of the holiday season. Its relaxing melodies and festive atmosphere celebrate childhood Christmas memories, friendship, and togetherness.

The song was composed and written by Tyrone M. Sanders, with music production by Tyrone M. Sanders and Nathan E. Sanders.

An early listener praised the composition for bringing back emotional childhood Christmas memories and described its musical atmosphere as suitable for Christmas films.

An Interactive Christmas Experience on Roblox

The Roblox game invites players into a beautiful winter wonderland filled with Christmas lights, snowy scenery, and holiday activities.

Players can:

• Ride the Christmas train together.

• Enjoy ice skating.

• Eat gingerbread cookies.

• Participate in friendly snowball fights.

• Attend a Christmas concert featuring the original song.

Successful multiplayer testing confirmed that friends could enjoy these activities together.

Original Christmas Music Video

An accompanying cinematic music video showcases the Roblox Christmas train traveling through snowy landscapes and features festive concert performances.

The approximately four-minute, 18-second production connects the original composition with the interactive Christmas world that inspired it.

Music and Game Availability

Listen on Apple Music:

Digital Purchase: Search Christmas North Pole Express in the iTunes Store.

Play on Roblox:

Official Music Credits

Song: Christmas North Pole Express Music

Produced By: Tyrone M. Sanders & Nathan E. Sanders

Composer & Writer: Tyrone M. Sanders

Distribution: CD Baby

About Tyrone M. Sanders

Tyrone M. Sanders is an independent music artist, composer, and software developer based in California's San Francisco Bay Area. His creative projects combine original music, interactive entertainment, and immersive digital experiences.