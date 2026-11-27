MENAFN - GetNews) The Guangzhou manufacturer's PET-lined cake paper box works as both a baking mold and a storage container, with four sizes and custom printing for bakery brands.

Guangzhou, Guangdong, China - Nov. 27, 2026 - Sprintpackage, the brand of Guangzhou Shangpin Packaging Products Co. Ltd., has outlined its production capabilities for paper cake boxes used by bakeries, dessert shops and gift packaging buyers. The company's cake paper box combines a food-grade coated interior with oven resistance, so one container can bake, store and present a cake.

Bakeries often bake in one container, transfer the cake to another and then pack it for sale. Each step adds time, labor and the risk of damage. A single bake-and-store box removes those transfers.

Food Safety and Heat Resistance

The box features a food-grade PET-coated interior. It has passed EU migration tests for food-contact materials and complies with Regulation (EC) No 1935/2004 for direct food contact.

The box is rated for oven temperatures of 180°C to 230°C. Bakers can place it directly in the oven without deformation or odor.

The PET coating also keeps cakes from sticking. Staff can remove a cake cleanly, without damage or residue.

Product Features



Secure lid: the lid allows sealing right after baking, for storage or gift packaging.

Dual use: the box serves as a baking mold and a food storage container for cakes, cookies, nuts, ice cream, candies and more.

Premium finish: the exterior carries an embossed diamond pattern suited to high-end bakery brands and custom gift packaging.

Four sizes: 83×55 mm, 99×55 mm, 129×72 mm and 161×72 mm, covering a range of cake specifications. Colors and printing: stock colors are white and black, with custom colors and printing available.

Fast Sampling and Delivery

Sprintpackage offers full customization, and in-stock items ship right away. Prototyping takes three days, and custom orders ship within seven to 10 days. Free samples are available on request, but need shipping fee.

The quick turnaround helps bakeries test a new box design before seasonal launches, holiday gifting or a product line refresh.

Experience in Paper Packaging

Sprintpackage has 15 years of experience in paper packaging and has served customers in more than 50 countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. The company handles production from raw materials to finished boxes and offers OEM and ODM services covering size, box style and printing.

Its cake packaging range also includes round paper boxes with lids, kraft paper dessert tubes, cheesecake canisters, wedding cake boxes and chocolate dessert gift boxes.

Product details are available at

About Sprintpackage

Sprintpackage is the brand of Guangzhou Shangpin Packaging Products Co. Ltd., a paper packaging manufacturer based in Guangzhou, China. The company produces paper tubes, cake paper boxes and custom packaging for food, bakery and gift brands. With 15 years of experience, it has served customers in more than 50 countries. Sprintpackage offers OEM and ODM services, from structure and sizing to printing and finishing.

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