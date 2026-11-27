MENAFN - GetNews)When industrial companies are selecting a supplier of process instrumentation, both KLINGER DENMARK and Siemens are relevant candidates. Both companies work with key measurement parameters such as flow, pressure, temperature and level, but their approaches to the market differ.

Siemens is a global technology group with a strong position in automation, electrification and digitalisation. KLINGER DENMARK has a more specialised role as a technical supplier of process instrumentation, valves, gaskets, seals and expansion joints.

The choice of supplier should therefore not be determined solely by which instrument appears on the procurement list. Equally important is the type of technical solution the company requires.

Is the objective to integrate instrumentation into a comprehensive automation platform, or is there a need for a technical partner capable of assessing the entire physical process installation?

This question is fundamental to understanding the differences between Siemens and KLINGER DENMARK.

Siemens excels in automation and integrated digital systems

Siemens offers an extensive range of process instrumentation solutions.

Its portfolio includes solutions for level, flow, pressure, temperature and weight measurement, as well as technologies for valve control and positioning.

The instruments can be integrated with Siemens' digital tools for configuration, monitoring, diagnostics and process data acquisition.

This can be a significant advantage for companies that already rely on Siemens technology in their production facilities.

If PLC systems, process control, motor control and other automation components are already supplied by Siemens, process instrumentation can become a natural extension of the same technological environment.

Data collected from measurement points can subsequently be used to optimise production, identify deviations and plan maintenance activities.

Siemens also offers training in areas such as pressure, temperature, flow and level measurement, diagnostics and valve positioning.

This underlines the company's focus on both instrumentation and the digital infrastructure supporting industrial production.

For companies that have already adopted a comprehensive Siemens architecture, integrating process instrumentation into the same platform may therefore be a logical choice.

KLINGER DENMARK assesses the entire installation surrounding the measurement point

KLINGER DENMARK also supplies process instrumentation, but its technical expertise extends more broadly across the physical process installation.

In addition to instrumentation, its product portfolio includes valves, gaskets, seals and expansion joints.

This means that a technical challenge does not necessarily begin and end with the instrument itself.

If a process measurement is unstable, for example, it does not automatically mean that the measuring instrument is defective or has been incorrectly selected.

The problem may be caused by a range of other factors, including:



Incorrect or unsuitable instrument positioning

Disturbances in the flow profile

Vibrations or pulsations

Incorrect valve sizing

Temperature-related effects

Pressure surges

Unsuitable materials

Leaking gaskets or process connections Condensation, deposits or aggressive process media

In such situations, working with a supplier that understands both measurement technology and mechanical installations can offer significant advantages.

KLINGER DENMARK can assess how the instrument interacts with the piping system, process connection, valve and sealing components.

This approach can help prevent situations in which an instrument is replaced even though the underlying problem lies elsewhere in the process.

Manufacturer platform or technical solutions partner

One of the fundamental differences between the two companies lies in their business models and technical approaches.

Siemens develops and manufactures a substantial proportion of its own technologies. This enables close integration between hardware, software, instrumentation and automation systems.

For customers, this provides access to a comprehensive technology platform with extensive opportunities for standardisation and integration.

KLINGER DENMARK operates more as a comprehensive technical solutions provider across multiple product categories.

Its starting point can therefore be the specific application rather than a particular manufacturer's technology platform. Solutions can combine instrumentation with the additional components required to ensure reliable and effective process operation.

Both models have their respective strengths.

A manufacturer-based platform can be attractive when standardisation, software and digital integration are high priorities.

A more flexible technical supplier model can be advantageous in installations that already incorporate equipment from multiple manufacturers, or where the technical challenge cannot be isolated to a single system.

Siemens has a clear advantage in digitalisation

When it comes to automation, software and digital infrastructure, Siemens holds a strong position.

Its process instrumentation is designed to operate within the company's broader automation and digitalisation environments.

Data can be used for analysis, monitoring and decision support, while digital tools can improve the efficiency of configuration and diagnostics.

Siemens highlights intelligent monitoring, faster commissioning and data-driven decision-making as key features of its SITRANS portfolio.

It would therefore be misleading to regard KLINGER DENMARK as a direct competitor to Siemens in terms of the scale of its automation or software platform.

KLINGER DENMARK's strengths lie elsewhere.

The company focuses on the physical processes from which the data originates.

This is important because even the most advanced digital system depends on accurate measurement data.

If an instrument is incorrectly positioned, exposed to vibrations, affected by deposits or operating under unsuitable process conditions, the resulting measurements may be misleading. This applies regardless of the quality of the subsequent software and data analysis.

The physical installation is therefore the foundation of reliable digital information.

Measurement point requirements should be assessed holistically

An informed decision requires consideration of both digital and physical requirements. The instrument's signal and communication protocols must be compatible with the control system, while its measurement principle, materials and process connection must be suitable for the installation.

Siemens is a relevant choice when instrumentation needs to form part of an integrated automation architecture. KLINGER DENMARK can contribute when the project also involves the selection and sizing of valves, actuators, gaskets and seals.

By clarifying these requirements early in the project, customers can compare solutions based on the overall application. Service and calibration may still be considered as additional requirements, but they are not the primary factors determining the choice of supplier.

Valves and seals are essential components of process installations

Siemens offers solutions for valve control and positioning, among other applications.

KLINGER DENMARK, however, takes a broader approach to the valves themselves, their actuation and the sealing requirements of the process installation.

This is particularly evident in the company's expertise in gaskets and sealing technology.

Leak tightness can be critical in industrial processes, as leaks may have serious consequences.

These can include:



Production downtime

Loss of raw materials

Unnecessary energy consumption

Safety risks

Environmental impact

Contamination Increased maintenance costs

KLINGER DENMARK can therefore combine the selection of process instrumentation with an assessment of valves, process connections and sealing components.

This broader perspective on process installations is one of the key differences between KLINGER DENMARK and a company whose primary focus is an automation platform.

When is Siemens the most suitable choice?

Siemens will often be a natural choice for projects where:



The company has already standardised on Siemens technology.

Instrumentation requires close integration with a larger Siemens system.

Automation and digitalisation are key priorities.

The customer requires a global technology manufacturer with an extensive ecosystem. The project is primarily focused on software, data and process control.

Siemens offers a comprehensive and technologically advanced portfolio and is particularly well positioned when process instrumentation must operate as an integrated part of a larger automation environment.

When is KLINGER DENMARK particularly relevant?

KLINGER DENMARK can be a natural technical partner when:



Instrumentation needs to be assessed as an integral part of the entire process installation.

Valves, actuators, gaskets or seals are also required.

A technical challenge may involve both measurement-related and mechanical factors.

The customer requires technical advice across multiple product categories.

Material selection and process connections must be compatible across components. The customer wishes to source multiple critical process components from a single technical partner.

KLINGER DENMARK supplies solutions to industries including oil and gas and pharmaceuticals, where material requirements, documentation, leak tightness and operational reliability play a central role.

The choice depends on the project's primary technical focus

Siemens is a strong choice when instrumentation, process control and digital systems need to form part of an integrated technology platform. KLINGER DENMARK is particularly relevant when product selection and technical advice must encompass measurement, valves, actuation and sealing technology.

The two approaches can also complement each other within the same project. A company may operate a Siemens-based control system while simultaneously requiring specialist advice on the mechanical components of its processes.

The key is to clarify the technical interfaces and select the combination of solutions that best meets the requirements of the installation.

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