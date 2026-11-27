MENAFN - GetNews) NEO AI Digital Twin Technology lets factories test staffing, capacity and order decisions in a 3D model of the plant before changes reach the shop floor

Cheyenne, Wyoming, United States - Nov. 27, 2026 - NexCommand AI has brought together an orchestration AI, a live digital twin of the plant and MERP, the company's Middle ERP, in one platform, NEO AI Digital Twin Technology. Manufacturers can now test an operational decision in a model of their own facility before it reaches the shop floor. The first deployment models a new precision-manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia.

NEO AI Digital Twin Technology joins orchestration AI, a digital twin and MERP in one platform. Image: NexCommand AI

In most factories these three layers sit apart. Where a digital twin exists, it often takes months or years to build.

The digital twin is a true-scale 3D model of the facility. It links to a discrete-event simulation of the full production line, covering every station, machine, buffer, shift and quality gate.

Managers can load a real order book and see, order by order, whether the plant can deliver on time, at what cost and where the bottleneck sits. The platform tracks:



Overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) for the line and for each station

Direct labor usage for every operator Profit after VAT and zakat

The orchestration AI works across the twin and MERP. It studies how the plant runs and recommends changes, such as which operators to cross-train so the same orders can be produced with fewer positions.

The AI then reruns the order book with only that change. This shows whether deliveries still hold before anything changes on the floor. Every run produces a numbered report, including a separate report on recommended changes.

"Until now, this didn't exist. Companies had an ERP, maybe an AI tool, and if they could afford it, a digital twin built over months or years by a large consultancy, and none of them talked to each other. We have joined orchestration AI, a living digital twin and "MERP" into one platform, and we deliver it fast, at a price that puts it within reach of factories of every size. Our clients can now see the effect of a decision on deliveries, people and profit before they make it, and our AI tests every recommendation in the twin first." said Omar Omar, PE, Founder and CEO of NexCommand AI.

MERP sits between the enterprise ERP and the shop floor. It feeds orders, stock, people and cost data to the twin and the AI. The platform runs in two modes:



Live mode, where the twin mirrors the real plant through ERP, MES and machine data Simulation mode, where it runs what-if scenarios on the same model

The Saudi Arabia deployment covers the facility from goods-in to dispatch. The client uses it for investment planning, capacity and staffing decisions, and investor presentations.

NEO AI runs on dedicated cloud infrastructure with per-user access to projects and features. It supports several projects for different clients.

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About NexCommand AI

NexCommand AI LLC is an American defense and enterprise artificial intelligence company headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming, founded in 2026. The company develops advanced AI technologies for aerospace, defense, aviation MRO, manufacturing, logistics and complex enterprise operations, with a focus on secure intelligence, operational readiness and governed decision-making. Through its M.AI, NORA and NEO AI platforms, NexCommand AI is advancing proprietary technology architectures and introducing its vision for Middle-End ERP (MERP) and Front-End AI (FEAI). Its NEO AI Digital Twin joins orchestration AI, a living 3D model of the facility and MERP into one platform, so organizations can simulate a decision and see its effect on deliveries, people and cost before it reaches the shop floor. Guided by its mission of "People | Data | Readiness," the company seeks to transform how organizations connect information, coordinate operations and maintain accountability in increasingly complex operational environments.