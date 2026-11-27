Dr. Sandeep Marwah Interacts With H.E. Abdulla Shahid At Maldivesindia Investment And Diplomatic Forum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: Rtn. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City, President of Marwah Studios, and Chancellor of AAFT University of Media & Arts, had the pleasure of interacting with H.E. Abdulla Shahid, former President of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly and former Foreign Minister of the Maldives, now Presidential Candidate of Maldives at the Maldives–India Investment and Diplomatic Forum.
The forum was designed by Ambassador Sahil Singh, who is associated with strategic partnerships and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) programmes, with the objective of strengthening diplomatic relations, investment opportunities, and cooperation between India and the Maldives.
During the interaction, Dr. Sandeep Marwah briefed H.E. Abdulla Shahid on the extensive activities of Marwah Studios and its allied organisations in the fields of media, entertainment, education, film production, cultural diplomacy, and international cooperation. He particularly highlighted the initiatives of the Indo-Maldives Film and Cultural Forum, which works in association with the High Commission of the Maldives to strengthen friendship and understanding between the two countries through cinema, art, culture, and creative exchange.
Dr. Marwah emphasised that film and culture are powerful instruments of diplomacy, capable of connecting people beyond geographical boundaries and fostering lasting relationships between nations. He expressed his commitment to further expanding cultural collaboration between India and the Maldives through joint programmes, film-related activities, educational exchanges, and artistic initiatives.
H.E. Abdulla Shahid appreciated Dr. Marwah's remarkable achievements and congratulated him on his extraordinary contributions to media, education, art, culture, and international relations. The interaction highlighted the importance of bringing together diplomatic leadership, investment initiatives, and cultural institutions to create new avenues for bilateral cooperation.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah reiterated his belief that“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture” can play a vital role in strengthening India's international partnerships and promoting mutual understanding among nations.
The meeting reflected the continuing importance of people-to-people connections and cultural diplomacy in deepening the longstanding friendship between India and the Maldives.
The forum was designed by Ambassador Sahil Singh, who is associated with strategic partnerships and United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) programmes, with the objective of strengthening diplomatic relations, investment opportunities, and cooperation between India and the Maldives.
During the interaction, Dr. Sandeep Marwah briefed H.E. Abdulla Shahid on the extensive activities of Marwah Studios and its allied organisations in the fields of media, entertainment, education, film production, cultural diplomacy, and international cooperation. He particularly highlighted the initiatives of the Indo-Maldives Film and Cultural Forum, which works in association with the High Commission of the Maldives to strengthen friendship and understanding between the two countries through cinema, art, culture, and creative exchange.
Dr. Marwah emphasised that film and culture are powerful instruments of diplomacy, capable of connecting people beyond geographical boundaries and fostering lasting relationships between nations. He expressed his commitment to further expanding cultural collaboration between India and the Maldives through joint programmes, film-related activities, educational exchanges, and artistic initiatives.
H.E. Abdulla Shahid appreciated Dr. Marwah's remarkable achievements and congratulated him on his extraordinary contributions to media, education, art, culture, and international relations. The interaction highlighted the importance of bringing together diplomatic leadership, investment initiatives, and cultural institutions to create new avenues for bilateral cooperation.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah reiterated his belief that“Love, Peace and Unity Through Art and Culture” can play a vital role in strengthening India's international partnerships and promoting mutual understanding among nations.
The meeting reflected the continuing importance of people-to-people connections and cultural diplomacy in deepening the longstanding friendship between India and the Maldives.
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