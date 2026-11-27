Vault By Virat Kohli Strengthens Its Delhi-NCR Presence With Three New Clubs In Gurugram, Ghaziabad And Faridabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 27th November 2026: Vault by Virat Kohli, India's premium franchise-led fitness chain, has strengthened its presence across Delhi-NCR with the launch of three new clubs in Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Opened between 20th and 25th November, the clubs extend Vault's reach across Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and bring its premium training environments to some of the region's fastest-growing residential and commercial neighborhoods.
The launches drew a strong response well before opening, with more than 800 memberships secured during the presale phase across the three clubs. Each club opened with a grand launch event that brought together members and the local fitness community.
The three clubs follow a common blueprint of premium design, functional training spaces, and world-class strength and cardio equipment, while each is tailored to the requirements of the specific demographic of the region:
#36) Gurugram (Sector 83): Launched on 20th November, this is the largest of the three at approximately 10,000 sq. ft., equipped with Precor. It secured more than 200 pre-sale memberships.
#37) Ghaziabad (RDC, Raj Nagar): Launched on 22nd November, this club spans approximately 9,000 sq. ft. and is equipped with Matrix. It drew the strongest pre-sale response, with more than 400 memberships.
#38) Faridabad (Sector 19): Launched on 25th November, this club spans approximately 9,000 sq. ft., is equipped with Precor, and sits right next to Badkal Mor metro station. It secured more than 200 pre-sale memberships.
Mukesh Gogia, Founder of Vault, said, "Delhi-NCR is the heart of our network, and opening three clubs within a week is a clear sign of how much demand there is for organized, premium fitness across the region. Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are fast-growing urban markets, and the response from members even before opening has been encouraging. Each club brings world-class equipment and thoughtfully designed spaces closer to the people who live and work around it."
Vikas Kohli added, "Every new Vault club brings us closer to building a genuine fitness community across the country. It was a pleasure to welcome members at each of these launches, and we look forward to serving many more across Delhi-NCR."
Vault has confirmed plans for further expansion as it continues to tap into growing demand for organized, premium fitness.
Club Addresses
Gurugram: 2nd Floor, VLPL 83 Avenue, Sector 83, Gurugram, Haryana 122012
Ghaziabad: 4th Floor, District Centre, RDC, Block 1, A6, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201002
Faridabad: First Floor, Badkal Mor Metro Station, Sector 19, Faridabad, Haryana 121002
About Vault by Virat Kohli
Headquartered in New Delhi, Vault by Virat Kohli is a premium fitness and wellness destination built to redefine the modern fitness experience. Combining state-of-the-art equipment, advanced training methodologies, and thoughtfully designed spaces, the brand is focused on empowering individuals to unlock their full potential through a holistic, 360-degree approach to wellness, spanning strength and functional training, recovery, and lifestyle wellness.
The launches drew a strong response well before opening, with more than 800 memberships secured during the presale phase across the three clubs. Each club opened with a grand launch event that brought together members and the local fitness community.
The three clubs follow a common blueprint of premium design, functional training spaces, and world-class strength and cardio equipment, while each is tailored to the requirements of the specific demographic of the region:
#36) Gurugram (Sector 83): Launched on 20th November, this is the largest of the three at approximately 10,000 sq. ft., equipped with Precor. It secured more than 200 pre-sale memberships.
#37) Ghaziabad (RDC, Raj Nagar): Launched on 22nd November, this club spans approximately 9,000 sq. ft. and is equipped with Matrix. It drew the strongest pre-sale response, with more than 400 memberships.
#38) Faridabad (Sector 19): Launched on 25th November, this club spans approximately 9,000 sq. ft., is equipped with Precor, and sits right next to Badkal Mor metro station. It secured more than 200 pre-sale memberships.
Mukesh Gogia, Founder of Vault, said, "Delhi-NCR is the heart of our network, and opening three clubs within a week is a clear sign of how much demand there is for organized, premium fitness across the region. Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad are fast-growing urban markets, and the response from members even before opening has been encouraging. Each club brings world-class equipment and thoughtfully designed spaces closer to the people who live and work around it."
Vikas Kohli added, "Every new Vault club brings us closer to building a genuine fitness community across the country. It was a pleasure to welcome members at each of these launches, and we look forward to serving many more across Delhi-NCR."
Vault has confirmed plans for further expansion as it continues to tap into growing demand for organized, premium fitness.
Club Addresses
Gurugram: 2nd Floor, VLPL 83 Avenue, Sector 83, Gurugram, Haryana 122012
Ghaziabad: 4th Floor, District Centre, RDC, Block 1, A6, Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh 201002
Faridabad: First Floor, Badkal Mor Metro Station, Sector 19, Faridabad, Haryana 121002
About Vault by Virat Kohli
Headquartered in New Delhi, Vault by Virat Kohli is a premium fitness and wellness destination built to redefine the modern fitness experience. Combining state-of-the-art equipment, advanced training methodologies, and thoughtfully designed spaces, the brand is focused on empowering individuals to unlock their full potential through a holistic, 360-degree approach to wellness, spanning strength and functional training, recovery, and lifestyle wellness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment