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The 18th Annual Conference of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network opened on Wednesday evening in Essaouira, bringing together over 315 delegations from 53 countries and 123 cities under the theme "Cultural Innovation for Sustainable and Integrated Urban Development".

Held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, the event marks a historic first, as Essaouira becomes the first city in Africa and the Arab world to host this international gathering. It brings together local authorities, cultural institutions, experts, academics and representatives of civil society to explore ways of making culture and creativity key drivers of sustainable territorial development.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, UNESCO Assistant Director-General for Culture Nayef H. Al-Fayez highlighted Essaouira as an example of how culture, heritage and creativity can shape a city's identity and development. He stressed that culture is both an intrinsic and economic asset, contributing to economic growth, social cohesion, job creation and opportunities for young people.

The conference's first thematic session featured discussions on inclusive, culture-based territorial development and the links between the creative economy, youth employment and sustainable urban development, in addition to an exhibition highlighting traditional craftsmanship and artistic creativity.

Running until November 27, the conference will feature a Mayors' Forum and a Creative Cities Fair, alongside exhibitions, guided tours and artistic performances hosted at several of Essaouira's landmark cultural venues.

A member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the field of music since 2019, Essaouira has developed a dynamic and unique cultural ecosystem, driven in particular by major events such as the Gnaoua and World Music Festival, the Festival of the Atlantic Andalusias, the Alizés Musical Spring, the MOGA Festival, and the "Jazz under the Argan Tree" Festival, among others.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Portal, Morocco.