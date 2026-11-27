MENAFN - African Press Organization)

CANEX Creations Inc., a subsidiary of Afreximbank's ( ) Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) established to invest in, develop and commercialise African intellectual property, has signed an agreement with Adonis Production Limited supporting the completion and global release of 77: The FESTAC Conspiracy, Adonis Production Limited's FESTAC-inspired political thriller.

According to the agreement, signed during the CANEX WKND 2026 in Lagos, Nigeria on 6 November, the investment will support the film's completion, marketing and distribution, helping move the African-owned screen project from production to audiences in Africa and internationally.

77: The FESTAC Conspiracy is a Nigerian historical drama and political thriller inspired by the events surrounding FESTAC '77. It is a sequel to the acclaimed historical drama, 76, which was distributed on Netflix and received 14 nominations at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards.

The project reunites director Izu Ojukwu with returning cast members Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic and Ibinabo Fiberesima, and continues the journey of Joseph Dewa against the backdrop of FESTAC '77, one of the most significant pan-African cultural gatherings of the twentieth century.

Signing the investment agreement on behalf of CANEX Creations Inc. was Osahon Akpata, the Chief Executive Officer, while Prince Tonye Princewill, Executive Producer of the movie, signed for Adonis Production Limited.

Commenting on the significance of the investment, Osahon Akpata, Chief Executive Officer of CANEX Creations Inc., said:

“This project has the potential to contribute significantly to the visibility of African cinema and to demonstrate the commercial potential of African screen content. Our investment, therefore, reflects Afreximbank's commitment, through CANEX Creations Inc., to supporting commercially credible African stories with the financing and market access needed to reach audiences. 77: The FESTAC Conspiracy revisits an important moment in our continent's cultural history through African creative talent. Our support for the film's completion, marketing and distribution helps strengthen the pathway from production to market.”

Highlighting that the agreement provides for dedicated resources for marketing and distribution, often critical constraints for African film projects, and promotes African ownership and international visibility of stories rooted in the continent's history and cultural experience, Mr. Akpata said that CANEX Creations Inc. plays an important role in supporting the commercialization of African creative intellectual property.

Representing Adonis Production at the signing ceremony, Prince Tonye Princewill, Chairman of Adonis Production and Executive Producer of 77: The FESTAC Conspiracy, said,“FESTAC '77 remains one of the most ambitious cultural moments in African history, and 77: The FESTAC Conspiracy uses that remarkable setting as the backdrop for an original political thriller that speaks to creativity, power and identity. We are delighted to partner with CANEX Creations Inc. at this important stage of the film's journey. Their investment in the release campaign reflects a shared commitment to ensuring that bold African stories can reach wider audiences and compete successfully on the global stage.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Afreximbank.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

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ABOUT CANEX CREATIONS INC.:

CANEX Creations Inc. (CCInc) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA), the equity investment arm of Afreximbank. Established to commercialize Africa's intellectual property assets, CCInc invests in, and supports, creators and innovators across film, television, music, fashion, sports, technology and life sciences, enabling them to access global markets and unlock value from their ideas.

About FEDA:

The Fund for Export Development in Africa (“FEDA”) is the impact investment subsidiary of Afreximbank ( ), set up to provide equity, quasi-equity, and debt capital to finance the multi-billion-dollar funding gap (particularly in equity) needed to transform the Trade sector in Africa. FEDA pursues a multi-sector investment strategy along the intra-African trade, value-added export development, and manufacturing value chain which includes financial services, technology, consumer and retail goods, manufacturing, transport & logistics, agribusiness, as well as ancillary trade enabling infrastructure such as industrial parks.

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-), and S&P Global Ratings (BBB+). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together,“the Group”). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

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