MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Qatar have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen cooperation in training, capacity-building and experience-sharing for customs officials, the Turkmen State Customs Service reported.

The document was signed following a meeting between Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Hudaygulyyev and Head of Qatar's General Authority of Customs Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Jamal in Qatar.

According to the report, the memorandum provides for cooperation in professional training, the organization of joint training activities and the exchange of best practices between the customs authorities of the two countries.

The agreement is aimed at strengthening institutional ties between the customs services and developing the professional skills of their personnel.

The signing of the memorandum is expected to create additional opportunities for bilateral cooperation in the customs sector, the report says.

Qatar has developed an extensive digital customs infrastructure, with its electronic customs clearance system Al Nadeeb operating as a single window since 2013. The platform connects more than 17 government agencies involved in cross-border trade procedures and supports electronic processing of customs declarations, tariff information and payments. It also incorporates risk management and selective inspection mechanisms to facilitate cargo clearance while maintaining customs controls.

Qatar also hosts a Regional Training Centre of the World Customs Organization (WCO), which held its first regional workshop in September 2022, focusing on risk management, data analytics and artificial intelligence in customs operations. The event brought together 18 delegates from countries across North Africa and the Middle East. In May 2025, Qatar's General Authority of Customs further expanded its digital capabilities by integrating Al Nadeeb with the International Road Transport Union's Digital TIR Carnet service, enabling direct electronic data exchange for road shipments.

This experience is particularly relevant as Turkmenistan began conducting its first cargo shipments under the international eTIR system in July 2026. The initial operations included multimodal transportation across the Caspian Sea, connecting Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan under a single digital transit procedure.

Qatar's experience is also linked to the operation of major transport infrastructure. Hamad Port, which began operations in 2016, has an annual design capacity of 7.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and dedicated customs inspection facilities. Hamad International Airport handled 54.3 million passengers and 2.59 million tonnes of air cargo in 2025. These facilities provide a practical setting for developing customs procedures around large-scale maritime and air transport flows.