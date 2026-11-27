GA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Interim Executive Director of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance and Author of Pieces of Me: Perfectly Imperfect, She Leads With Resilience, Purpose, and a Heart for ServiceSandy Springs, Georgia – Kimberly Emory, known to many as Kim, serves as Interim Executive Director of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance, where she brings 16 years of experience in the nonprofit sector and a lifelong commitment to advocacy, education, and community service. Her path within the organization began as a volunteer, and she later rose to President of the Board of Directors before assuming her current executive leadership role. As a 20-year ovarian cancer survivor, Kimberly speaks from deep personal experience when she educates the public about the signs, risks, and symptoms of the disease. Through school visits, health fairs, and community outreach initiatives, she works to raise awareness and encourage early diagnosis.Before stepping into nonprofit leadership, Kimberly built a distinguished 37-year career with the Internal Revenue Service. She began as a clerk and advanced to tax examiner, auditor, and ultimately program analyst before retiring from federal service. In 1989, she earned a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in political science, an educational foundation that strengthened her abilities in communication, analysis, and public engagement. Those skills have carried naturally into her advocacy, where clear messaging and thoughtful outreach can make a real difference in how people understand their health. Her professional journey reflects remarkable versatility, perseverance, and a steady commitment to growth across both government and nonprofit work.Kimberly is also an author, speaker, and writer who draws on her experiences as a cancer survivor and an adoptee to inspire others. In her book, Pieces of Me: Perfectly Imperfect, she shares her journey with honesty and authenticity, inviting readers into the moments that shaped her. She describes her story as one of turning one of the hardest chapters of her life into a platform for education and hope. In her view, when people share their purpose openly, they give others permission to discover their own strength. That conviction runs through her speaking, her writing, and her daily leadership.Kimberly attributes her success to perseverance, resilience, and a strong sense of purpose. Surviving ovarian cancer taught her that every day is a gift and that even the most difficult challenges can open the door to growth, transformation, and renewed direction. Those experiences have strengthened her determination to move forward, face adversity, and stay committed to improving the lives of others. The best career advice she has received was to step outside her comfort zone and take on challenges that feel unfamiliar or unexpected. She has found that trying things she would not normally do has helped her build confidence, discover new strengths, and continue growing both personally and professionally.For young women entering the nonprofit field, Kimberly encourages them to believe in their worth and recognize the value they bring to every opportunity. She urges them not to be afraid to take up space, ask questions, speak up, and make their voices heard. She also advises them to pursue opportunities that challenge them, remain open to learning, and be willing to move beyond familiar territory. From her perspective, growth often begins where comfort ends, and confidence is built by embracing challenges and trusting one's own abilities.Looking at her field today, Kimberly sees the central challenges and opportunities as identifying the right paths for growth, developing as a leader, and finding meaningful ways to leave a lasting mark. She holds that effective leadership requires continuous learning, self-reflection, and a readiness to stretch beyond what feels safe. At the same time, she recognizes a tremendous opportunity to use her experience, voice, and leadership to advance important causes and create positive change. For her, the work of the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance is a clear example of how one person's story can fuel a broader mission of awareness.The values that guide Kimberly in both her work and personal life are honesty, integrity, compassion, authenticity, faith, and service to others. She is committed to treating people with respect and leading with genuine care. She strives to live authentically, remain true to her principles, and approach every opportunity with a spirit of service.Through her leadership, advocacy, and storytelling, Kimberly continues to make a meaningful impact in the fight against ovarian cancer and in the lives of the people she serves. Her journey from volunteer to executive leader, and from survivor to author and speaker, shows how personal hardship can become a source of strength for an entire community. By encouraging others to step outside their comfort zones and embrace new opportunities, she models the courage she hopes to inspire. Through her honesty, compassion, and unwavering sense of purpose, Kimberly Emory stands as a powerful reminder that sharing one's story can save lives and help others find their own strength.Learn More about Kimberly Emory:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Pieces of Me: Perfectly Imperfect,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Influential Women: Kimberly Emory, Turns Survivorship Into a Lifelong Mission of Ovarian Cancer Awareness and Hope News Provided By Influential Women November 27, 2026, 07:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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