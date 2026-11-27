LogicalDOC 20 years in business

LogicalDOC – Enterprise document management software solutions

LogicalDOC 9.3.1 – The evolution of intelligent document management

Since 2006, LogicalDOC has evolved alongside businesses, integrating workflows, intelligent search, and AI to streamline document management.

- Marco MeschieriCARPI, MODENA, ITALY, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LogicalDOC celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of growth, technological development, and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of businesses in the document management sector.Founded in 2006, the company has grown alongside the Document Management System (DMS) market, progressively transforming its platform into a comprehensive and flexible solution designed to meet the needs of organizations with different structures, processes, and IT infrastructures.FROM STORING FILES TO MANAGING INFORMATIONOver the past twenty years, the role of document management has changed significantly: what began primarily as a need to store and preserve digital files has evolved into a business requirement to make information easily accessible, up to date, secure, and integrated into operational processes. Growing document volumes, cross-departmental collaboration, and the need to control revisions and responsibilities have made it increasingly important to adopt solutions that go beyond traditional shared folders.LogicalDOC has supported this transformation through continuous technological development, introducing capabilities that enable businesses to centralize their document repositories and manage the entire document lifecycle. Today, the platform provides advanced search tools, content indexing, metadata-based classification, version control, and granular access permissions. These capabilities help users quickly locate relevant information, track document changes, and determine who is authorized to view, modify, or manage specific documents.THE ROLE OF DOCUMENT WORKFLOWSThe value of structured document management becomes particularly evident in everyday operations: when a contract requires revision, a technical procedure needs updating, or an administrative document must be reviewed by several people, simply knowing where the file is stored is not enough. Organizations also need to identify the correct version, understand who is responsible for each action, and track which steps have already been completed.This is where document workflows play an essential role. Available in LogicalDOC Enterprise and Cloud editions, workflow capabilities enable organizations to structure and automate review and approval processes, assign tasks to individual users or groups, define responsibilities, and monitor progress. Automated notifications, deadline management, and activity tracking help make processes more transparent and coordinated, reducing reliance on informal file exchanges and email communications.These capabilities are particularly valuable in environments where documentation involves multiple departments, including administration, human resources, quality management, technical teams, and executive management.ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE FOR SEARCH AND ANALYSISAnother important milestone in LogicalDOC's evolution is the integration of artificial intelligence, which expands the possibilities for searching, analyzing, and organizing information. Alongside traditional full-text search, semantic search enables users to discover documents based on their meaning and search intent, rather than relying exclusively on exact keyword matches.AI-powered capabilities also support automated classification, metadata extraction, and the identification of relevant information, helping reduce manual document organization tasks. Among the latest developments is automatic document summarization, introduced with LogicalDOC 9.3.1, which provides concise overviews of reports, contracts, and technical documentation, making it easier to review and assess their content.Artificial intelligence thus becomes a practical tool for document-related activities, complementing established capabilities such as version control, permission management, and audit trails while preserving the essential role of human oversight.DEPLOYMENT OPTIONS AND EDITIONSLogicalDOC's commitment to meeting different organizational requirements is also reflected in its deployment options, including cloud, on-premises, and hybrid configurations. Businesses can choose how to manage their infrastructure and where their data is stored, selecting the approach that best fits their technical, operational, and security requirements.The availability of different editions, from the free and open-source Community edition to the commercial Business, Enterprise, and Cloud solutions, also allows organizations to address increasingly complex document management requirements.LOOKING AHEAD"Over these twenty years, we have consistently worked to combine technological innovation with the practical needs of businesses. For us, developing software means first and foremost understanding how organizations work and providing tools that can genuinely improve their processes. This anniversary is not just an important milestone; it also reaffirms the direction we intend to pursue: listening to the market, continuously evolving, and making document management increasingly effective and accessible," said Marco Meschieri, CEO of LogicalDOC.As business information continues to play an increasingly strategic role, LogicalDOC remains committed to making document management more intelligent, accessible, and integrated into everyday operations, helping organizations transform documents from simple stored files into shared, controlled, and valuable business resources.

Luca Spinardi

LOGICALDOC Srl

+39 059 597 0906

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LogicalDOC Celebrates 20 Years of Innovation in Enterprise Document Management News Provided By LOGICALDOC November 27, 2026, 07:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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