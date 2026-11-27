Yumeya explains its metal wood grain process, restaurant chair materials, daily maintenance and modular seating benefits for B2B buyers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Yumeya Details Metal Wood Grain Manufacturing for Commercial Restaurant ChairsHESHAN, Guangdong, China - Yumeya Furniture is highlighting its metal wood grain manufacturing process and the practical role of material selection in commercial restaurant seating. The company's restaurant chair collection combines wood-look finishes with metal frames, offering buyers an alternative construction approach for dining projects where appearance, cleaning and furniture handling all matter.How the Metal Wood Grain Finish Is ProducedYumeya applies metal wood grain through a heat-transfer process. After the metal frame is prepared and powder coated, a wood-grain pattern is transferred onto the coated surface to create a timber-inspired appearance while retaining the metal structure.Yumeya has worked with TIGER Powder Coatings since 2017, using powder-coating materials within its metal wood grain process. Frame fabrication, welding, surface preparation, coating and finishing together influence the final product's appearance and construction quality.The result is a wood-inspired surface over a metal frame, allowing restaurants to coordinate furniture with timber-toned interior schemes while specifying a different structural material from solid wood.Material Choices: Metal Wood Grain and Solid WoodSolid-wood restaurant chairs offer natural timber texture and a premium material feel, and high-quality solid-wood construction often comes with a higher initial price. For commercial dining projects, Yumeya's metal wood grain seating provides a wood-inspired appearance at a more cost-conscious price point. Its metal-frame construction supports durability in high-use environments, while the coated surface offers accessible, practical wiping and cleaning. For buyers managing repeated table turns and large seating quantities, the choice is a balance between the tactile character of solid wood and the handling, maintenance and purchasing advantages of metal wood grain.Environmental comparisons require more than identifying a recyclable metal frame. Upholstery, backrest panels, coatings, manufacturing, transport, service life and end-of-life collection all contribute to the overall impact of a chair. Without comparable lifecycle assessments, the two material categories cannot be ranked by environmental footprint alone.For procurement teams, the useful questions concern the actual materials in the frame, backrest and seat; the availability of replacement components; and the documented care requirements. These details make a stronger basis for material selection than broad sustainability claims.Maintenance and Daily Furniture HandlingIn working restaurant environments, chairs are moved for floor cleaning, rearranged between service periods and exposed to routine wiping. Chair weight, construction and upholstery affect how easily staff manage these tasks.Yumeya's YL1782T commercial restaurant chair illustrates how several specifications work together. Its aluminum frame has a metal wood grain finish, while the backrest uses PVC rattan and the seat is upholstered. The published product specifications list a 470 mm seat height, 6 kg chair weight and stacking capacity of five chairs.These features address different operational needs. The rattan backrest offers a distinct design and accessible surfaces for routine cleaning; the 6 kg listed weight is relevant to staff handling; and five-chair stacking supports temporary storage when dining layouts change. The chair's surface finish and upholstery should be maintained using the care guidance applicable to the supplied configuration.Commercial restaurant projects should assess cleaning access across the whole chair, including the backrest, seat edges, joints and floor-contact points. For restaurant operators, the YL1782T's exposed woven-back surfaces and upholstered seat allow staff to inspect and clean common contact areas during daily resets. The chair's five-high stacking design also helps clear floor space for routine cleaning.Design Variety Through Compatible Modular ComponentsWood-look seating can also support a coordinated visual scheme across different chair forms. Yumeya's M+ Venus collection approaches this through compatible modular parts.The series offers three frame formats-side chair, armchair and barstool-three backrest shapes-rounded rectangle, oval and butterfly-and three backrest material choices: HPL, upholstered, and combined upholstered-HPL. The collection is presented with 27 possible combinations.For example, H002102 combines a side-chair frame with an oval HPL backrest, while the H002308 uses a barstool frame with a rounded-rectangle HPL backrest.Shared components are the key commercial advantage. Instead of maintaining a separate completed-chair inventory for every finish and backrest variation, distributors can stock compatible frames, seats and backrests and assemble configurations for individual restaurant orders. This can expand style choice while reducing duplicated component inventory. Within compatible M+ Venus configurations, distributors can use shared upholstered seat and backrest components across different chair forms, then combine the available frames and backrest styles according to confirmed orders. This supports greater choice without having to warehouse every completed configuration.What Commercial Buyers Can EvaluateChoosing between solid wood and metal wood grain seating is ultimately a product-level procurement decision. Restaurant operators and project buyers can compare:Appearance: Wood grain tone, pattern, finish consistency and coordination with tables and flooring.Construction: The specified frame material, backrest structure and upholstery.Daily operation: Chair weight, cleaning access, stacking capacity and required storage space.Documentation: Exact model specifications, any applicable test reports, stated load capacity and written warranty coverage.Long-term supply: Finish availability, compatible components and replacement arrangements.Yumeya'sYL1782T features a 500 lb loading capacity and a 10-year frame warranty, providing useful benchmarks for durability-oriented procurement.OutlookFor commercial restaurant seating, the value of metal wood grain lies in combining a timber-inspired appearance with metal-frame construction and a range of practical design configurations. The best choice depends on how the chair will be used, maintained and supplied over time.Yumeya Furniture's restaurant seating portfolio illustrates this approach through finished aluminum chairs, rattan-back dining models and modular collections that allow compatible parts to serve different configurations. The underlying decision for restaurant owners and furniture distributors remains the same: match the actual chair specification to the venue's visual, operational and procurement requirements.Additional product and manufacturing information is available from Yumeya Furniture.

Sea Fung

Yumeya Furniture

+86 152-1969-3331

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Yumeya Details Metal Wood Grain Manufacturing for Commercial Restaurant Chairs News Provided By Htnxt November 27, 2026, 07:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.