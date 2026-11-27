OK, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Doctoral Candidate, Researcher, and Speech-Language Pathologist at Oklahoma State University, She Brings 28 Years of Experience in Communication and Swallowing CareJenks, Oklahoma – Melissa Bingham is an accomplished speech-language pathologist, researcher, and doctoral candidate at Oklahoma State University with 28 years of experience across school-based services, long-term acute care, pediatric diagnostics, private practice, teletherapy, and international settings. She is ASHA-certified, holds the Certificate of Clinical Competence, and is licensed in Oklahoma. Her expertise centers on communication and swallowing disorders, with particular depth in dysphagia management. Her clinical work includes modified barium swallow studies, videofluoroscopy, Passy-Muir speaking valves, sEMG biofeedback, neuromuscular electrical stimulation, and IDDSI protocol development. She has also trained clinicians, nursing staff, graduate students, and families to identify dysphagia and follow safe feeding practices.Melissa earned a master's degree in Communication Sciences and Disorders from Oklahoma State University and is now a doctoral candidate in Language, Literacy, and Culture with a cognate in International Education. Her doctoral research focuses on adapting dialogic reading for adolescents with developmental language disorder, using graphic novels and sociocultural discourse analysis to examine how clinicians and students interact. She is also conducting qualitative research on burnout among speech-language pathologists, an effort that reflects her interest in the challenges facing her profession. Her credentials include a K-12 teaching license for speech pathology and certification as a Registered MBSImp Clinician. She is a member of the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and the Oklahoma State Speech-Language-Hearing Association.Melissa attributes her success to her passion for academics and her commitment to advancing the science of speech pathology. She pursued her doctorate to deepen her knowledge and contribute to the field while helping people keep the ability to eat, communicate, and enjoy life. The best career lesson she has carried with her is that the more one knows, the more one grows. Guided by that idea, she stays open to new experiences and welcomes challenges as chances to learn and improve.To young women entering the field, Melissa recommends focusing on execution, staying adaptable, and embracing the power of the pivot. She encourages them to stand tall, take pride in their work, and always advocate for themselves and their value. She is candid about the obstacles in her profession, noting that physicians can override the recommendations of licensed and certified speech-language pathologists. Variations in training, high caseloads, and very short patient visits can also fuel burnout and make it harder to deliver the quality of care patients deserve. Her own research on clinician burnout speaks directly to these concerns.The values Melissa holds most closely are keeping things in perspective, making thoughtful decisions, and leading by example. She also prizes openness and honesty with others and a willingness to keep learning through new experiences. Her service extends to the community, where she developed a literacy program for Hispanic families through a WIC program and received an FDA commendation for the initiative. Time spent in Belgium, Belize, and Finland has further shaped her interest in education and cultural perspectives. Among the milestone moments she shares is an image of herself performing an oral-motor exam during a modified barium swallow study.Through her clinical expertise, teaching, and doctoral research, Melissa continues to advance speech-language pathology while championing evidence-based approaches that improve communication, swallowing safety, and quality of life. Whether she is guiding a family through safe feeding practices or studying how adolescents engage with language, her work connects research with real patient care. With curiosity, integrity, and a steady commitment to growth, Melissa Bingham is helping to shape a profession that serves people at some of the most essential moments of their lives.Learn More about Melissa Bingham:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Melissa Bingham Advancing Speech-Language Pathology Through Expertise, Research, & Lifelong Learning News Provided By Influential Women November 27, 2026, 07:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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