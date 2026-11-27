Aosom France (MH France) / Key word(s): Expansion/Product Launch

Aosom France (MH France) Inaugurates Its New 100,000 m2 Logistics Platform in Boisseaux

27.11.2026 / 07:45 CET/CEST

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PARIS and BOISSEAUX, France, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, 19 November 2026, 148 guests attended the inauguration of Aosom France (MH France)'s new logistics platform in Boisseaux, in the Loiret department of central France. Local and national elected officials, representatives of the State, customers, business partners and journalists were present at the event. Following a tour of the warehouse, Emmanuel Benichou, Managing Director of MH France, delivered a speech before cutting the ribbon alongside Mr. Choffy, Mayor of Boisseaux; Ms. Troadec, Sub-Prefect; Mr. Chaillou, Senator; and Mr. Brosse, Member of Parliament for Loiret. The ceremony was followed by a round-table discussion on the contribution of e-commerce logistics to regional development.



A 183,000 m2 Network to Support Aosom's Growth and Expand MH France's Logistics Operations With the opening of Boisseaux, MH France now brings its logistics capacity in France to 183,000 m2. This expansion notably supports the growth of Aosom, an e-commerce player specialising in home, garden and pet equipment through its HOMCOM, Outsunny and PawHut brands. "This Aosom e-commerce logistics platform serves our own brands Aosom and Alinea, and is also a lever to support local communities and regional economic vitality." - Emmanuel Benichou, Managing Director of Aosom France (MH France) Visit Aosom to discover our products and do your Christmas shopping! About Aosom Aosom is a global destination for large furniture, home, outdoor, garden, pet and lifestyle goods. Established in 2013, it operates across Europe and North America with local subsidiaries in nine markets including the UK, France, Germany, Canada and the US. Its brand portfolio includes Outsunny, HOMCOM and PawHut, covering indoor furnishings, outdoor gear and pet accessories for everyday living. Shop Large Furniture at Aosom! Fast Delivery, Reliable Quality. Media Contact

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