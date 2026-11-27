Aosom / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Aosom Recognized as One of Germany's Best Online Shops 2026

27.11.2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

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Ranking Third in the "Generalists without Physical Stores" Category with a Score of 79.6 HAMBURG, Germany, Nov. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aosom, a global destination for large furniture, has been recognized as one of Germany's Best Online Shops 2026, ranking third in the "Generalists without Physical Stores" category with a score of 79.6. The study was conducted by DISQ on behalf of German news channel ntv.



The study covered 900 companies across 96 categories and collected 67,348 consumer evaluations. Consumers could only evaluate online shops they had used within the previous 12 months. Seven areas were assessed: price-performance ratio, assortment, customer service, website and app, shipping and returns, ordering and payment conditions, and customer recommendation. Aosom delivered solid overall performance, receiving positive feedback on product assortment, logistics and returns, checkout and payment experience, and customer recommendations. The results reflect its progress in strengthening localized operations and customer services in Germany. As a global destination for large furniture, Aosom continues to strengthen its product, warehousing and delivery capabilities to meet the specific needs of large-item retail. Through localized operations, it provides German consumers with services covering product selection, ordering, delivery and after-sales support. Its Top 3 ranking marks an important milestone in its continued development in Germany. Going forward, Aosom will continue to incorporate consumer feedback, enhance customer service and improve its website and app experience. Building on its strengths in product assortment and logistics, the company aims to deliver an even better shopping experience for German consumers. About Aosom Aosom, a global destination for large furniture, specializes in home, outdoor, garden, pet, and lifestyle products. Founded in 2013, Aosom operates across Europe and North America, with local subsidiaries in nine countries, including France, the UK, Germany, Canada and the US. The brand is committed to providing innovative, affordable, and high-quality products for everyday living, supported by a logistics network of self-operated overseas warehouses and dedicated customer service. Aosom's product range, which includes brands such as Outsunny, HOMCOM and PawHut, caters to a wide range of consumer needs, from home furnishings to outdoor use. Aosom continues to deepen its local market engagement through strategic partnerships and community initiatives. Shop Large Furniture at Aosom--Fast delivery,Reliable quality.







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