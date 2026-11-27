Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH announces amendment of certain terms and conditions of the Bond

27.11.2026 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH announces amendment of certain terms and conditions of the Bond Schwanewede, 27 November 2026 – Booster Precision Components Holding GmbH (the " Company ") announces that the Company has with the support of a group of bondholders (“ Ad-hoc Group”) of its senior secured corporate bond 2022/2026 (ISIN: NO0012713520) (“ Bond”), agreed with the agent of the Bond an amendment of certain terms and conditions of the Bond. The amended terms of the Bond provide for an extension of the Bond's maturity to 28 December 2026 (originally dated 28 November 2026). This is due to the ongoing constructive discussions with the Ad-hoc Group regarding the restructuring of its capital structure, including the liabilities arising from the Bond, as part of the proceedings initiated under the Act on the Stabilisation and Restructuring Framework for Businesses (“ StaRUG”) (“ Restructuring Plan”). As previously announced by the Company, it is envisaged that, as part of the Restructuring Plan, the bondholders will partially waive their claims arising from the Bond. This includes a significant reduction of the principal amount and the associated repayment amount. The details of the Restructuring Plan remain subject to the negotiations between the Company and the members of the Ad-hoc Group. The Company will keep the capital markets and the public informed, in accordance with statutory provisions, about further negotiations with the Ad-hoc Group and any further developments.

Contact BOOSTER Precision Components Holding GmbH

Industriepark Brundorf 4

28790 Schwanewede

T +49 4795-95610

... Media/Investor Relations: iron AG

Fabian Kirchmann | Karolin Bistrovic

T +49 221 914097 14

... 27.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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