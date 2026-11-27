MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) India's capital markets will play a key role in mobilising the long-term investment required to achieve the country's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, a report said on Friday, stressing that the focus must shift to greater market depth, inclusiveness, liquidity and institutional participation.

A statement from ICRA & Assocham said reforms from the government and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), including digital onboarding, UPI-enabled public issues, streamlined SME listings and the development of REITs and InvITs, enhanced market accessibility, transparency and investor confidence.

Saurabh Sanyal, Secretary General of ASSOCHAM, said India's emergence as a leading economic power has been supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, structural reforms, digital transformation and a growing entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Deepening the corporate bond market, strengthening corporate governance, mobilising long-term capital for infrastructure, manufacturing and innovation, and promoting sustainable finance will be important priorities, he said.

Further, technological advancements, investor education, cybersecurity, robust investor protection and wider retail participation will shape the next phase of market development, he added.

The statement forecasted that continued emphasis on market depth, financial literacy, governance and inclusive participation will be essential to unlock their full potential.

"Going forward, the trajectory of global yields, domestic interest rates and exchange rate stability will remain key determinants of FPI flows into India," the report forecasted.

A balanced regulatory framework that encourages innovation while ensuring transparency, market integrity and investor protection will remain fundamental to building a resilient and globally integrated financial ecosystem.

“Although India is expected to outperform other G20 economies and similarly rated emerging-market sovereigns, persistent geopolitical and climatic risks could weigh on the growth outlook,” the statement said.

In the absence of a durable resolution to the West Asian conflict, elevated energy prices and El Nino-related food price pressures could raise inflation which could consequently weaken consumption and moderate economic activity.

-IANS

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