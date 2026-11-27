MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday launched a scathing attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the proposed delimitation legislation, calling it a“conspiracy” to strip citizens of power and warning that any party backing, it will face severe condemnation.

In a statement ahead of special parliamentary sittings slated to begin later this month, Raut argued that the bill would not have been introduced in what he termed a "corrupt manner", if Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray was alive or if Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was not constrained by ill-health.

Raut described delimitation as a BJP plot designed to wrest power from the citizens of country. He stated that anyone supporting the legislation would be betraying the country's citizens and will come to be known as the "biggest traitors of the 21st century". He urged every "patriotic, democratic party" to reject the delimitation move on the floor of Parliament.

Raut also made explosive allegations that the ruling dispensation has set a rate of Rs 150 crore per Member of Parliament (MP) to secure support or cross-voting for a delimitation bill, being pushed, under the guise of the Women's Reservation Bill.

He claimed that“agents” have been appointed in every state to finalise deals. In Maharashtra, he alleged, two BJP MPs-one from Jharkhand and one from Andhra Pradesh-have been handed responsibility for managing the negotiations.

"Any MP who votes in favor of the bill should be assumed to have taken Rs 150 crore, warning that the public and history will remember those who back it as traitors to the country," he warned.

He further noted that history permanently remembers the names of traitors, while explanations or excuses offered later for betrayal fade away into thin air.

Raut argued that the upcoming parliamentary session convened to clear the Women's Reservation Bill is a ploy to force through a constituency delimitation bill. According to him, the move aims to expand Lok Sabha strength from around 540–543 seats to between 850 and 860 seats.

He claimed that the BJP faces defeat in the 2029 general elections and hence is attempting to redraw constituencies to suit its interests and retain power indefinitely, after it got exposed over EVMs and alleged vote manipulation.

Asked whether the BJP had reached out to Uddhav Thackeray for support, Raut said communication happens with everyone, but Uddhav Thackeray's stand is clear.

Questioning how his party could back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after they split the Shiv Sena, Raut maintained that his faction will oppose the bill regardless of who remains in or outside the INDIA alliance.

Raut has repeatedly criticized the proposed delimitation framework in recent weeks, alleging backroom manoeuvring to secure parliamentary support.