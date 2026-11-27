MENAFN - IANS) Indore/Bhopal, Nov 27 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar on Friday slammed the BJP government over the reinstatement of an executive engineer whose role was questioned in the contaminated water tragedy that claimed 36 lives in Indore.

In a statement, Singhar alleged that instead of fixing accountability for the deaths, the state government was providing relief to officials facing serious allegations of negligence.

He said a 600-page inquiry commission report had raised serious questions about the role of several officials and identified then Executive Engineer Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava as primarily responsible for the lapses that led to the tragedy.

Despite the findings, Srivastava's services have been restored, and he is currently posted at the office of the Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department, Singhar alleged.

"The 600-page inquiry commission report has raised serious questions about the role of officials and held then Executive Engineer Sanjeev Kumar Srivastava primarily responsible for the tragedy," the Congress leader said.

Targeting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Singhar said the government had failed to ensure accountability even after the deaths of 36 people.

He also claimed that two other officials whose roles came under scrutiny had been elevated to the post of collector. "Even after 36 deaths under the Mohan Yadav government, instead of fixing responsibility, officials are being given relief. Two other officials have also become collectors," he said.

Singhar asked the Chief Minister to explain why strict action was not taken against officials held responsible for the incident. He termed the failure to act against them an injustice to the victims and their families.

The water contamination incident occurred in Bhagirathpura locality of Indore in late December 2025, when sewage allegedly entered the drinking water supply, triggering an outbreak of vomiting and diarrhoea. Dozens of residents fell ill and were hospitalised.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and raised questions over the maintenance of drinking water pipelines, sewage management and monitoring by civic authorities.

A judicial inquiry commission headed by retired Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice Sushil Kumar Gupta examined the circumstances leading to the tragedy and submitted its report, running into more than 600 pages.

The report flagged serious administrative and technical lapses in the drinking water supply system.