MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Nov 27 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Kerala on Friday on a two-day visit and was received at the Cochin International Airport by Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan and other senior dignitaries.

The President is slated to attend a series of programmes covering religious, cultural, educational and defence institutions during her visit to the state.

Soon after her arrival, Murmu left for Kalady in Ernakulam district, the birthplace of Adi Shankaracharya, where she visited the Adi Shankaracharya Janmabhoomi Temple and offered prayers.

From Kalady, she will travel to Thrissur to attend the valedictory ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Vaidyaratnam Ayurveda College at the Lulu International Convention Centre.

She will be the chief guest at the function.

The President will later proceed to Guruvayur to offer prayers at the famous Sree Krishna Temple.

She is scheduled to reach the temple town in the afternoon and have darshan at the temple before leaving for the Indian Naval Academy at Ezhimala in Kannur district, where she will stay overnight.

State Devasom Minister K.Muraleedharan will be present with the President during the temple visit.

On Saturday, President Murmu will attend the Autumn Term 2026 Passing Out Parade at the Indian Naval Academy as the chief guest and reviewing officer.

The parade is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. More than 400 officer trainees from various courses, including cadets from friendly foreign countries, are expected to take part in the ceremony.

The passing out parade marks the completion of training of the officer trainees and their transition towards commissioned service in the Indian Navy.

The Kerala visit brings together engagements highlighting the state's spiritual heritage, traditional system of medicine and its contribution to the country's naval defence establishment.

After the ceremony, the President will leave Kerala from Kannur International Airport for Mizoram on her six-day visit to the northeastern states.

The President is also scheduled to visit Nagaland during the tour, which concludes on December 2.