MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Nov 27 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday distributed appointment letters to 1,594 newly selected candidates of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC), asserting that transparency and impartiality in recruitment has become the state's identity.

Addressing the newly appointed candidates, CM Yogi Adityanath asked,“During this entire selection process, did anyone complain about anyone taking money from you, or did anyone make any demand? Did anyone even try to threaten you? Or did you notice any flaw anywhere in the process?”.

Alleging widespread irregularities in recruitments before 2017, the Chief Minister said that the candidates would not have received their appointment letters if the same selection process had taken place under previous govts.

“Unfortunately, if this selection process had taken place before 2017, none of you would have received this selection certificate. You worked hard, but at that time there was no value for your hard work,” he said.

He further said that parents who encouraged their children to work hard would never want them to secure jobs through unfair means or bribery.

The Chief Minister, referring to 2015-16 Public Service Commission examination, alleged that its topper had secured third-division marks in school and graduation examinations before unexpectedly topping the state-level competitive examination.

“That was not a result achieved through merit. It was a manufactured result,” he alleged.

The Chief Minister said the state government had established a system in which young people could secure employment on the basis of merit and without having to pay bribes or face political interference.

He said that over the past nine-and-a-half years, the government has provided employment to around 9.45 lakh youth in the state.

Comparing the figures with the tenures of previous governments, Adityanath claimed that the number of appointment letters distributed under his government exceeded the combined total during the seven years of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party rule.

He said Uttar Pradesh had undergone a significant transformation in terms of its economic performance and national image.

“Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was in need of an identity. It was considered a Bimaru state, and the youth faced an identity crisis. People believed that any scheme would fail once it reached Uttar Pradesh. Today, people believe that whenever a scheme is launched in India under the leadership of the Prime Minister, Uttar Pradesh leads the country in its implementation,” he said.

CM Yogi Adityanath further claimed that the state's economy has tripled over the past nine-and-a-half years, rising from around Rs 12.5 lakh crore to Rs 36 lakh crore. He also said the per capita income had increased threefold and the state's annual budget has risen to Rs 9.7 lakh crore.