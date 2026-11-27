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Dubai, UAE, November 27, 2026: I Like Dubai announces Sunset at Sensoria, an exclusive private networking reception taking place on Saturday, November 28, during the Dubai International Boat Show 2026.

Hosted by entrepreneur Salvatore Leggiero, founder of LEGGIERO Capital, the intimate gathering will welcome a carefully selected group of guests to a private waterfront residence at Sensoria, FIVE LUXE JBR.

Against the backdrop of panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf, the reception aims to encourage meaningful connections between entrepreneurs, yacht owners, private investors and luxury lifestyle professionals.

Guests will enjoy complimentary non-alcoholic refreshments and freshly prepared food by a private chef, including vegetarian options.

Event: Sunset at Sensoria Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026 Time: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM Location: Sensoria at FIVE LUXE JBR, Dubai, UAE Attendance: Complimentary and subject to individual approval

The initiative is organised by I Like Dubai, with digital and event coordination provided by Web3 Digital. Event Details

Attendance is strictly limited. Prospective guests may request an invitation through the official registration page:

Full access instructions will be shared exclusively with approved guests.

Sunset at Sensoria is independently organised and takes place during the Dubai International Boat Show 2026. Attendance at either event does not grant automatic admission to the other. About LEGGIERO Capital

Founded by Salvatore Leggiero, LEGGIERO Capital focuses on real estate investment projects and asset-backed investment structures in the UAE.

Website: About I Like Dubai

I Like Dubai is a digital media platform covering Dubai's lifestyle, business, events, experiences and opportunities.

Website: About Web3 Digital

Web3 Digital is a Dubai-based digital agency providing technology, digital marketing, media and AI-driven solutions.

Website: Media Contact

I Like DubaiEmail: ...Dubai, United Arab Emirates