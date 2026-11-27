Sunset At Sensoria Brings Exclusive Waterfront Networking To Dubai During The International Boat Show 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) A private sunset reception at FIVE LUXE JBR will bring together selected yacht owners, entrepreneurs, business leaders and luxury lifestyle professionals. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn Dubai, UAE, November 27, 2026: I Like Dubai announces Sunset at Sensoria, an exclusive private networking reception taking place on Saturday, November 28, during the Dubai International Boat Show 2026. Hosted by entrepreneur Salvatore Leggiero, founder of LEGGIERO Capital, the intimate gathering will welcome a carefully selected group of guests to a private waterfront residence at Sensoria, FIVE LUXE JBR. Against the backdrop of panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai and the Arabian Gulf, the reception aims to encourage meaningful connections between entrepreneurs, yacht owners, private investors and luxury lifestyle professionals. Guests will enjoy complimentary non-alcoholic refreshments and freshly prepared food by a private chef, including vegetarian options. The initiative is organised by I Like Dubai, with digital and event coordination provided by Web3 Digital. Event Details
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Event: Sunset at Sensoria
Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026
Time: 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM
Location: Sensoria at FIVE LUXE JBR, Dubai, UAE
Attendance: Complimentary and subject to individual approval
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Dubai, United Arab Emirates
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