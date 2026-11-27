MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Strategic partnership will support youth participation in sports, athletic development and community engagement Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE; November 2026: ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, and Modern Sport Training (MST) Junior Academy signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote youth participation in sports, healthy and active lifestyles, and community engagement.

Under the partnership, MST Junior Academy will deliver structured sports and fitness programs and track athlete participation, development outcomes and community engagement.

ENOC will support the establishment of a second MST Junior Academy training center in Dubai, expanding access to structured sports, fitness and athletic development programs for children and youth. The new location is expected to accommodate an additional 50 to 70 athletes during its first year, bringing the Academy's total capacity across both locations to approximately 130 to 170 athletes.

This will also include venue and operational requirements, sports and training equipment, coaching resources and athlete development programs.

This partnership reflects the importance of creating accessible, structured opportunities that advance youth development, encourage active lifestyles and strengthen community engagement. Through its continued support for initiatives of this nature, ENOC reaffirms its commitment to empowering young people, contributing to their long-term well-being and supporting the UAE's broader vision for a healthier and more active society.

About ENOC Group:ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government ofDubai that is integral to the Emirate's success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields ofexploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum productsfor commercial & industrial use. The Group's general business operations include automotive services,non-fuel F & B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, theGroup employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-classcustomer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE'ssocial and economic development.