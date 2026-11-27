A video showing a DHL delivery driver in Mexico throwing a package containing gaming console PlayStation 5 has gone viral on social media. A CCTV located at the guy who placed the package order captured the occurrence on November 16. The video shows the driver arriving in a yellow DHL vehicle, approaching the home, and throwing the delicate package over the wall. The driver is seen recovering the item and throwing it again after the first effort fails.

The consumer said that the package had obvious packing damage when it arrived, which prompted horrified and upset internet users to criticize the delivery person.

Watch Viral Video

Repartidor lanza paquete con PlayStation 5 como pelota; ocurrió en el #Edomex ❌

Un repartidor lanzó 2 veces un paquete con una PlayStation 5 durante una entrega en #Huixquilucan.

El comprador recibió la caja golpeada y denunció la forma en que fue manipulada.

No se sabe si la consola sufrió daños.

— Cuarto Poder (@CuartoPoderMX) November 21, 2026

How Did Social Media React?

One person said, "Some things are just common sense." Another person posted the pun "PrayStation."

A user questioned, "Don't these countries have the OTP system when the owner comes out and the delivery man asks for the OTP and then they hand it over to the owner?" Another person criticized DHL, saying, "How disgusting, this is how they train their delivery drivers."

After Grand Theft Auto 6 was released, PlayStation 5 sales skyrocketed. Seventy percent of newly connected consoles released Grand Theft Auto 6 first, according to Sony, which recorded over 39 million unique PS5 gamers in the first few days.

A few months before to the game's release, demand for Sony systems started to soar. Data from the analytics company Circana shows that although consumer spending on these consoles climbed by 43% in September 2026, PS5 sales in the US increased by 22% in volume terms compared to the same period last year.

It is anticipated that the video game would prolong Sony's console's successful commercial life.