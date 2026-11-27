MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's gross domestic product (GDP) exceeded 1.86 trillion soms ($21.3 billion) in January–October 2026, recording real growth of 10.5% year on year, according to the press service of the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry Erlist Akunbekov announced the figures on November 27 at the Bishkek International Investment Forum 2026.

Akunbekov said Kyrgyzstan continued to maintain strong economic growth, highlighting the importance of increasing investment, launching new enterprises, creating jobs in the regions, expanding exports and raising household incomes.

He identified industrial development, agriculture and agricultural processing, energy, and transport logistics as key areas for further economic growth.

Akunbekov also stressed the need to improve investment legislation, strengthen investor protection and increase the transparency of administrative procedures to support business activity.

Held under the theme "Central Asia 2030: Market Opportunities," the Bishkek International Investment Forum 2026 brought together heads of diplomatic missions, representatives of international organizations and financial institutions, investors and entrepreneurs.