MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and Qatar have discussed expanding cooperation between their customs authorities, focusing on digital technologies, the exchange of expertise and the simplification of customs procedures, the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The talks took place during a meeting in Qatar between Chairman of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan Maksat Hudaygulyyev and Head of Qatar's General Authority of Customs Ahmed bin Abdullah Al-Jamal. Representatives of the customs authorities of both countries also attended.

The sides discussed opportunities to share expertise, introduce advanced digital technologies and international best practices, and simplify customs procedures to make trade operations faster and more efficient.

The Turkmen side also highlighted the potential to expand bilateral trade and improve the efficiency of export and import operations.

Following the talks, the two governments signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in customs-related matters, focusing on professional training, capacity building and the exchange of experience among customs officers.

Turkmenistan and Qatar established diplomatic relations on November 22, 1996. Qatar opened its embassy in Ashgabat on December 24, 2014. The two countries have signed 17 agreements and memorandums of understanding covering political, trade, economic, cultural and other areas.

Trade and economic cooperation has remained a key focus of bilateral relations, with energy, oil and gas, investment, transport and tourism identified as promising areas. The third meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Qatari Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation was held in Doha on November 26–27, 2025. It brought together government officials and business representatives to review cooperation in trade, transport and logistics, industry, agriculture, banking and investment.