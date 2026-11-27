MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reverse Clock Entertainment (RC), a Los Angeles-based entertainment company with an established production business in North America, has brought its AI-produced films named Effigy and Confirmation to the 2026 American Film Market (AFM). RC secured new investment to accelerate the development of Plug, its AI content and digital asset commercialization platform.

One of the world's major marketplaces for independent film, AFM centers on commercial transactions and dealmaking, bringing together production companies, sales agents, distributors and content buyers from around the globe to negotiate financing, rights sales and international distribution agreements. RC's presentation of its two AI films, along with presale progress across multiple markets, has attracted buyers and markets in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mongolia, India and Indonesia and brought the projects into discussions with professional buyers over acquisitions and distribution, giving the company further experience as it expands its film business.

During the AFM, the AI film projects Effigy and Confirmation - co-produced by RC and Kuiper Ai Pictures Inc. - were showcased at the event. Effigy is a supernatural thriller built around the traditional craft of making paper offerings. The craft and the protagonist's physical transformation are closely intertwined, forming the central thread of the film's narrative. Confirmation, the other title, is also part of RC's latest AI film slate. Both productions involve rights and permissions related to live-action performers and explore the use of AI within professional filmmaking workflows.

Behind the two films' entry into the international marketplace is RC's established production and commercial operating experience in North America's entertainment industry. Over the past three years, the company has focused on live-action short-form dramas, producing more than 150 titles that have collectively generated over $50 million in gross content receipts. With a scaled production operation, established filmmaking infrastructure and continued financial backing, RC has developed capabilities spanning content development, production management, market adaptation and commercial delivery. The company has also secured multiple investments, with its latest valuation reaching the eight-figure-dollar range, providing additional capital to expand its production slate and business operations.









RC brought an established filmmaking operation to its expansion into AI-produced features. RC is now integrating AI into its existing production capabilities as it expands its film slate and international operations, further strengthening its position in Hollywood's emerging AI entertainment sector.

For RC, AI filmmaking is not simply a matter of generating images through new technology. It is about incorporating new production methods into an established creative process. Zhengda Qiu, RC's Head of Content, places particular emphasis on character development, emotional depth and narrative quality. His approach reflects the view that while AI can change certain aspects of how films are made, a project's ability to engage audiences ultimately depends on the story.

Finding suitable buyers, negotiating rights and developing revenue opportunities through distribution and subsequent partnerships require specialized expertise and established market relationships. These considerations have become an important part of RC's decision to accelerate development of Plug.

Backed by the company's new investment, Plug is RC's AI content and digital asset commercialization platform, designed to connect IP rights holders, professional creators and content buyers worldwide. The marketing of Effigy and Confirmation to international buyers represents a current practical application of Plug's business model. As development of the platform continues, RC plans to expand its services in creator collaboration, project matchmaking, IP rights management and distribution support, extending production expertise and market resources previously used primarily for its own projects to a broader network of original IP owners and independent creators.

For RC CEO Haixiao Lu, the company's long-term ambitions extend beyond developing and producing its own films. Its established production infrastructure, project management experience and international market relationships can also serve as a foundation for connecting outside creators with commercial buyers. Through Plug, RC aims to bring content production and business development closer together, giving individuals, production teams and IP rights holders with original creative work greater opportunities to reach international markets.

Zhaoqin Wang, RC's Head of IP Commercialization, sees licensing, subsequent content development and ongoing commercial partnerships as essential components of IP management. For original properties with further development potential, a single sale does not necessarily mark the end of their commercial life. Extending that value through additional licensing and different forms of market collaboration will also be among the areas Plug plans to develop.

From its scaled production business in North America's live-action short-form drama market to the international presale progress of two AI films at AFM and the development of Plug with new investment backing, RC is bringing its established content production capabilities together with international distribution and IP commercialization services. Building on an established production infrastructure and international market relationships, Reverse Clock is expanding into global film distribution and IP commercialization through its AI film projects and the development of Plug.

About Us

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Los Angeles, Reverse Clock Entertainment (RC) is a global AI-driven entertainment company specializing in film production, IP commercialization, and digital asset trading. Having produced over 150 live-action short dramas that generated more than US$50 million in cumulative revenue, RC has evolved from a traditional content producer into an AI entertainment and IP trading platform company.

Through its Plug platform, RC connects content creators, IP owners, and global buyers, facilitating IP licensing, rights management, and international distribution. At the 2026 American Film Market (AFM), RC secured pre-sales for two AI feature films across more than seven countries and territories.

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Company: Reverse Clock Entertainment

Contact Person: Zhaoqin Wang (Luca)

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Telephone: +86 13916519545

City: Los Angeles

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