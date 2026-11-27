MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Los Angeles, USA, Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XiXi Yang Home, a Los Angeles-based luxury home and lifestyle brand, is marking a milestone year in its partnership with MOD LIGHTING, which introduced the lighting company's first-ever designer collaboration

Led by television personality, entrepreneur and creative director XiXi Yang, the partnership brings the home brand's California-inspired design perspective to MOD LIGHTING's craftsmanship and lighting expertise through the six-piece Golden Hour Collection.

The brands are marking the holiday season with a Black Friday livestream on November 27, connecting the creative process behind the collection with practical lighting education and seasonal shopping opportunities.

From Creative Vision to Original Product Design

For XiXi Yang Home, the collaboration represents a step in its evolution from a platform for interiors, storytelling and design education into a lifestyle brand developing original product collaborations. The partnership brings that approach into the home through lighting designed for everyday living and special occasions.

Inspired by Yang's love of California sunsets, the Golden Hour Collection brings the creative vision of XiXi Yang Home to life through sculptural brass silhouettes, faceted crystal prisms and textured cast crystal that capture the warmth, movement and softness of natural light.









The collection features Sunrise, Sunset, Radiance, Prism, Cascade, and Lustre, with designs suited to everything from intimate bedrooms and welcoming entryways to grand dining rooms and double-height living spaces.









From left to right: Prism, Radiance, Cascade (top row); Lustre, Sunset, Sunrise (bottom row).

"For me, the holidays have never been about having the most perfectly decorated home. They're about creating a feeling people want to come back to," said XiXi Yang, Founder and Creative Director of XiXi Yang Home. "I wanted to design lighting that makes people feel something. The warmth of being together, the beauty of slowing down, and that unmistakable feeling of home. Those are the things worth holding on to long after the holidays are over."

Extending the Partnership Through Education and Technology

The collaboration combines XiXi Yang Home's emphasis on design education and original storytelling with MOD LIGHTING's continued investment in tools that help consumers make more informed lighting decisions.

That commitment to personalization extends to how customers discover and experience lighting. MOD LIGHTING's Room Visualizer allows shoppers to preview lighting designs in their own spaces before purchasing, bringing greater confidence to the design process. Meanwhile, the MOD LIGHTING App offers intuitive control of compatible smart fixtures, allowing users to personalize brightness, color temperature, and ambiance directly from their phones.

"Lighting has the ability to completely change the experience of a space," said Kristen Ma, Co-Founder of MOD LIGHTING. "The response to our collaboration with XiXi reflects what we believe today's design-conscious consumers are looking for: distinctive design, quality craftsmanship, and pieces that feel personal. As families prepare for the holidays, we're excited to make that experience more accessible."

Together, the brands' complementary approaches connect design inspiration with practical tools for selecting and personalizing lighting.

Bringing Golden Hour to Audiences This Black Friday

The holiday event extends the collaboration beyond product design, giving audiences an opportunity to learn how lighting scale, placement and materials can shape a room.

MOD LIGHTING's Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale offers up to 50% off select designs from November 16–30, 2026.

XiXi Yang Home and MOD LIGHTING will bring the Golden Hour partnership to audiences through a special Black Friday live shopping experience on Friday, November 27, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. PST (5:30 to 6:30 p.m. ET), hosted by XiXi Yang on Instagram Live at @xixiyang. Special guests include leading Los Angeles luxury real estate broker Shanti Hoffman of Hoffman Theus; vintage fashion seller and Maison Du Vault founder Andrea Ledezma; and television personality and social media creator Cheyenne Davis. The hour-long event will feature the Golden Hour Collection in real homes, holiday styling inspiration, expert lighting tips and live shopping opportunities.

The livestream reflects XiXi Yang Home's approach to connecting its community with the creative process behind its product collaborations and helping audiences make confident design decisions.

Lighting Inspiration for the Holiday Home

The partnership also provides a starting point for exploring lighting throughout the home. Beyond the co-designed Golden Hour Collection, MOD LIGHTING offers five complementary collections for entryways, entertaining, everyday living and gifting. These existing MOD LIGHTING designs are separate from the Golden Hour collaboration.

The Haylen Collection brings modern architectural lighting to outdoor walls, patios, and entryways. Its sleek, waterproof LED wall fixtures come in standard, smart, RGB color-changing, light-sensor, and solar-powered versions, helping design enthusiasts create a welcoming first impression before guests even step inside.

From bright, festive gatherings to intimate evenings at home, MOD LIGHTING's Smart Lighting Collection brings personalized control to modern interiors and exteriors. App-connected designs allow users to adjust brightness and color from their phones, offering flexibility as spaces transition between entertaining and everyday living. The collection includes smart versions of customer favorites such as Haylen, Alba, Aurelius, Seraphine, and Luna.

For those drawn to timeless materials, the Alabaster Collection pairs contemporary silhouettes with the soft, diffused glow of natural stone. From statement chandeliers and pendants to wall sconces and table lamps, designs such as Alba, Seraphine, and Celia offer a sophisticated way to bring warmth and texture into living and dining spaces throughout the holiday season.

The Obsidian Collection explores the striking contrast between rich black finishes and brilliant crystal. Featuring a signature chandelier, pendants, and wall sconces, the collection creates a bold architectural focal point for dining rooms, living spaces, and interiors designed to make an impression.

Among the season's versatile lighting options, MOD LIGHTING's Rechargeable Table Lamps offer cordless illumination that can move wherever it's needed. Designs including Aris, Vera, and Dara, alongside natural alabaster options such as Vivienne, Amelie, and Ivara, bring portable elegance to holiday tablescapes, bedside settings, and intimate gatherings. Their combination of design and convenience also makes them a thoughtful gifting option.

These complementary designs illustrate the range of lighting applications that can be explored alongside the partnership's focus on personal style and intentional living.

About XiXi Yang Home

XiXi Yang Home is a Los Angeles-based luxury home and lifestyle brand founded by award-winning television personality, entrepreneur, and creative director XiXi Yang. Rooted in the warmth of California living and shaped by a global design perspective, the brand brings together contemporary interiors, original storytelling, design education, and thoughtfully developed product collaborations. Through its growing digital community, XiXi Yang Home inspires audiences to embrace individuality, cultivate their own sense of style, and create spaces that reflect who they are. Visit .

About MOD LIGHTING

Founded in 2021, MOD LIGHTING is a women-led, global lighting brand redefining modern luxury at the intersection of design, craftsmanship, and technology. Known for its distinctive architectural lighting, sculptural chandeliers, and contemporary collections, MOD LIGHTING combines premium materials, innovative technology, and thoughtful design to create lighting that transforms the way spaces look and feel. With an international customer base and a growing network of interior designers, architects, and trade professionals, the brand continues to expand its influence in contemporary lighting design. Through customizable collections, smart-home integration, the Room Visualizer, and the MOD LIGHTING App, the company is shaping a more intuitive and personalized approach to modern living. At its core, MOD LIGHTING believes exceptional design should be both attainable and enduring, bringing the experience of designer-quality lighting into everyday life. Visit .





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Jordan Hayes Director of Communications

XiXi Yang Home

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XiXi Yang Home

CONTACT: Jordan Hayes Director of Communications XiXi Yang Home...