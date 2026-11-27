MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The 15-fixture comparison covers LED uplighting, moving-head lights and stage lighting setups across Betopper, Chauvet DJ and ADJ.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Zhiwai has released a comparison of 15 stage lighting fixtures from Betopper, Chauvet DJ and ADJ for mobile DJs working at weddings and corporate events. The comparison examines three jobs a mobile rig may handle in the same room: lighting walls and room features, covering a dance floor and projecting patterns or logos. It uses published specifications to compare fixture types, control options and power requirements.Stage Lighting Setups for Mobile DJsFor weddings and corporate events, room uplighting and dance-floor lighting can be controlled as separate groups. One wired configuration in the guide pairs eight Betopper LPC1818 LED PAR lights around the room with two Betopper LM0740 MKII moving heads for the dance floor. The LM0740 MKII has a published zoom range of 10 to 30 degrees, allowing the same fixture to cover a narrower or wider area. A compatible DMX controller can recall separate lighting scenes for a reception and for dancing. For events that use a projected pattern or logo, the guide distinguishes wash fixtures from spot fixtures such as the Chauvet DJ Intimidator Spot 260X.LED Uplighting for Weddings and EventsThe guide compares wired PAR lights with battery-powered uplights for rooms where wall outlets are limited. The wired fixtures include the Betopper LPC120, Betopper LPC1818 and Chauvet DJ SlimPAR Q12 ILS. The Betopper LPD001 and Chauvet DJ Freedom Par Q9 are battery-powered options with wireless control on compatible systems. The LPD001 uses 2.4 GHz wireless DMX, while the Freedom Par Q9 uses D-Fi. These designs can reduce the number of cable runs to uplighting positions. Battery runtime varies by operating mode, and moving heads in the same setup still need their own power and control connections.Stage Lights for Live Bands and Small VenuesThe comparison distinguishes a front wash, which lights performers, from rear beam effects, which are most visible in haze. It covers the Betopper LM1915 Series as another zoomable wash, the fanless Betopper L1015 moving light bar and the Betopper LC005-B for adjustable white front light. The Betopper LB150, Chauvet DJ Intimidator Beam 360X and ADJ Focus Beam LED are compared as dedicated beam fixtures. The Betopper BSW200 and BSW500 combine spot, beam and wash functions in one unit. The guide outlines how individual fixtures can be combined into stage lighting setups for different rooms and stage layouts.Comparison Scope and MethodologyZhiwai reviewed published product information from betopperdj and manufacturer materials for Chauvet DJ and ADJ, alongside retailer listings from Full Compass and Markertek. The comparison covers ten Betopper, four Chauvet DJ and one ADJ model. Zhiwai provides marketing services to Betopper. The fixtures were not bench-tested for this comparison, and the specifications cited are published figures.About ZhiwaiZhiwai publishes comparisons and guides for consumer and professional products sold in the United States.

Selina Huang

Zhiwai

+1 617-470-3131

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Zhiwai Compares Stage Lights for Mobile DJs at Weddings and Corporate Events News Provided By Aigeo,Inc. November 27, 2026, 07:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Electronics Industry, Music Industry, Retail



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