RGBshine Surf X 13 mm cabinet-free flexible LED module for curved architectural and touring displays.

RGBshine (RGBs) introduces Surf X, an ultra-thin 13 mm cabinet-free flexible LED module weighing as little as 1.1 kg per 500 × 250 mm unit.

MADRID, SPAIN, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RGBshine (RGBs) has unveiled Surf X, a 13 mm cabinet-free flexible LED display module engineered for curved architectural surfaces, retail feature walls, and touring stage environments where conventional rigid LED cabinets add excessive weight and depth.Traditional curved LED installations often require custom-machined aluminum cabinets, heavy truss structures, and long lead times. Surf X eliminates the rigid cabinet altogether, integrating a 500 × 250 mm flexible LED module that weighs 1.2 kg in P1.25 pixel pitch and 1.1 kg in P1.95 pixel pitch. Because the modules remain reshapable after installation and support a minimum curve diameter of 1 meter, designers and AV integrators can wrap cylindrical columns, undulating walls, or temporary scenic elements without custom metalwork.Despite its ultra-thin 13 mm profile, Surf X delivers commercial-grade visual performance with 600 nits brightness, a 3,840 Hz refresh rate, 14-bit grayscale processing, and a 10,000:1 contrast ratio. Average power consumption is rated at 155–160 W/m2, helping reduce thermal load and electrical requirements in indoor venues. Direct HDMI input simplifies signal deployment for rapid pop-ups, corporate lobbies, and broadcast backdrops."Designers want curved LED surfaces that adapt to the architecture rather than forcing the architecture to support bulky cabinets," said Logan Yang, Marketing at RGBshine (RGBs). "Surf X gives integrators and production teams a 13 mm, cabinet-free building block that installs quickly and can be reshaped for future layouts."Detailed specifications for Surf X are available at .About RGBshine (RGBs)RGBshine Technology Co., Ltd. (brand: RGBs / RGBshine) is a global commercial LED display manufacturer backed by over 20 years of LED R&D and OEM/ODM manufacturing experience. Officially launched as a global brand in 2023 with its European headquarters in Madrid, Spain, and supported by 11 global office and service centers, 3 production centers, and a 50+ person R&D team, RGBshine holds 100+ global patents, certifications, and design awards including the Red Dot Winner 2025 and MUSE Design Awards Silver Winner 2025. Its portfolio spans COB & MicroLED video walls, cabinet-free flexible displays (featured in broadcast studio installations such as Qatar Doha beIN Sports Media Group), battery-powered outdoor LED posters, transparent architectural LED, and smart all-in-one displays. Visit for more information.

Logan Yang

RGBshine Technology Co., Ltd.

+34 695 68 84 79

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RGBshine Unveils Surf X 13 mm Cabinet-Free Flexible LED Module for Curved Architectural and Touring Displays News Provided By RGBshine Technology Co., Ltd. November 27, 2026, 07:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Technology



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