Representatives of VEENA Atomics, WhistleLAB and Orion EnC at Seoul National University during the November 16, 2026 signing ceremony to advance transportable microreactors for Canadian energy applications.

VEENA Atomics, WhistleLAB and Orion EnC sign strategic MOU to advance transportable microreactor technology for remote Canadian energy applications.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Canada's VEENA Atomics Inc., Seoul National University faculty spin-off WhistleLAB and South Korea's Orion EnC Co., Ltd. have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance next-generation transportable microreactors for Canadian applications.

The agreement, signed November 16 at Seoul National University, establishes a collaboration to advance WAVE-MR, a transportable microreactor initiative exploring reliable, low-carbon electricity and heat for remote and Indigenous communities, northern mining operations, Arctic installations and defence facilities.

The partnership combines advanced reactor design, nuclear manufacturing experience, systems integration and technology validation capabilities.

Experienced Nuclear Leadership

The collaboration brings together senior nuclear professionals with complementary expertise across reactor physics, safety analysis, licensing, engineering and manufacturing.

Dr. Milind Pimprikar, President and CEO of VEENA Atomics and Chairman of CANEUS International, leads the Canadian initiative, drawing on CANEUS International's more than 25 years of experience advancing emerging technologies.

Priyanka Varshney, Program Director of VEENA Atomics, brings over a decade of experience in Canada's nuclear industry, spanning major nuclear infrastructure projects, engineering and strategic partnerships, with a focus on advancing international nuclear technology collaboration and commercialization.

Dr. Seokbin Park, CEO of WhistleLAB and former executive at Doosan Enerbility, brings nuclear engineering and industrial experience.

Professor Hyung Jin Shim, Chief Technology Officer of WhistleLAB and Professor of Nuclear Engineering at Seoul National University, contributes reactor physics expertise, including development of the McCARD Monte Carlo computational code.

Professor Sang-Il Lee, Chief Operating Officer of WhistleLAB, brings extensive nuclear engineering and industrial project experience.

Dr. Gyuntae Kim, Chief Licensing Officer of WhistleLAB and former Commissioner of South Korea's Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, contributes regulatory and licensing expertise.

Unjang Lee, CEO of Orion EnC, brings experience in nuclear plant engineering and manufacturing integration.

Advancing Reactor Technology Toward Demonstration

Under the agreement, WhistleLAB will lead reactor design and technical analysis, drawing on nuclear engineering expertise developed at Seoul National University.

Orion EnC will lead plant engineering and manufacturing integration, leveraging South Korea's established nuclear supply chain and precision manufacturing capabilities.

VEENA Atomics will focus on systems integration, digital engineering, validation planning and engagement with prospective Canadian customers, manufacturers and suppliers.

The development approach includes heat-pipe reactor technology and modular systems designed with factory manufacturing and transportability in mind.

Addressing Canada's Remote Energy Needs

Remote communities, northern industries and mining operations often face high energy costs, fuel transportation challenges and limited electricity infrastructure.

Transportable microreactors could provide an alternative source of reliable electricity and heat, subject to technical validation, economic feasibility and regulatory approvals.

Community applications would be shaped through early engagement with interested Indigenous Nations and local partners.

“Remote and Indigenous communities, Arctic installations and defence facilities need dependable heat and power. We aim to demonstrate a system built around those needs, with Canadian manufacturers involved from the outset,” said Dr. Milind Pimprikar.

Canada–South Korea Collaboration

The signing ceremony at Seoul National University was witnessed by Jennifer Rodrigue and Hyon-Ju, representatives of the Embassy of Canada to the Republic of Korea.

The partners will continue technical coordination while exploring engineering validation, Canadian supply-chain participation, investment and potential demonstration opportunities.

While transportable microreactors remain the primary focus, the collaboration may also explore other reactor configurations and applications, including defence, space and other specialized uses, subject to separate technical assessment, partner agreement and applicable approvals.

Future demonstration and deployment activities remain subject to funding, engineering validation, site arrangements and applicable regulatory approvals.

Media Contacts

Canada

Dr. Milind Pimprikar

President and CEO, VEENA Atomics Inc.

...



+1 514 267 2434

South Korea

Dr. Sang-Il Lee

WhistleLAB

...

+82 10 3043 8962

Dr. Milind Pimprikar

President and CEO, VEENA Atomics Inc.

+1 514-267-2434

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Canada and South Korea Partner to Develop Next-Generation Transportable Microreactors News Provided By Veena Atomics Inc November 27, 2026, 07:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry



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