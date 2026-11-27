MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday accused the Narendra Modi-led government of attempting to manufacture a 'fraudulent two-thirds majority' in the Lok Sabha, alleging that its move amounted to an assault on the Constitution of India.

In a post on X, Ramesh said: "Unable to get the manufacturing industry moving, the Modi Govt is moving to manufacture a fraudulent two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha."

"This is an assault on the Constitution of India. It must and will be resisted with all might. The Indian National Congress has been clear and consistent," he added.

Outlining the Congress party's position on the issue, Ramesh reiterated three key demands. These include maintaining the existing strength of the Lok Sabha for another 25 years and retaining the current state-wise distribution of parliamentary seats for the same period.

The party has also demanded the implementation of one-third reservation for women, including reservation within the quota for women belonging to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs), from the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Ramesh's remarks come as the BJP-led government may make another attempt to introduce its contentious delimitation-linked plan to expand the Lok Sabha in connection with the implementation of women's reservation.

Meanwhile, the Union government on Thursday announced that Parliament would reconvene on November 30 to transact essential government business, ending days of uncertainty over the dates of the next sitting.

The announcement came 105 days after the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13. The November 30 sitting will mark the longest gap between parliamentary sittings in the middle of a session. The upcoming sittings will not constitute a separate Winter Session but will be a continuation of the Monsoon Session, which has not yet been prorogued.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government had requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to reconvene the lower house on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to convene the upper house on December 2.

Subject to the requirements of government business, the sittings of both Houses may conclude on December 3, he said.

Meanwhile, the DMK has maintained that it would consider supporting the proposed delimitation Bill if Tamil Nadu's existing share of parliamentary representation is protected, irrespective of any increase in the total number of Lok Sabha seats.