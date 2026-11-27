MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday called for greater coordination among member states and meaningful collaboration with dialogue partners to ensure that the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) enhances its collective voice and reinforces its role as an inclusive regional platform amid geopolitical changes.

In his opening remarks at the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) Meeting of the IORA here, EAM Jaishankar expressed appreciation to Sri Lanka for its leadership as the previous chair of the Association and welcomed Mauritius as the Vice Chair and future chair of the Association.

"At a time of significant geopolitical changes, IORA must enhance its collective voice and reinforce its role as an inclusive regional platform. Achieving these requires greater coordination among Member States, meaningful collaboration with dialogue partners and a strong focus on practical cooperation. I am confident that our deliberations today will help advance these objectives and provide a clear direction for the future of our Association. I look forward to your valuable contributions and constructive engagements," he said.

EAM Jaishankar said that the Indian Ocean is a region of immense diversity, opportunity and shared challenges and described it as a collective responsibility of Member States and Dialogue Partners to ensure that the region remains peaceful, stable, secure and conducive to development.

"The Indian Ocean is central to global trade, energy security, connectivity and economic prosperity. It is also a region of immense diversity, opportunity, and of shared challenges. Our collective responsibility is to ensure that it remains peaceful, stable, secure and conducive to development."

He stated that India, through its chairship, is working to strengthen cooperation across IORA's priority areas and cross-cutting issues, deepen engagement with dialogue partners, promote practical regional initiatives and advance financial and institutional strengthening of the Association.

"A stronger institutional foundation is essential for IORA to fulfil its larger role in the region. In this context, the theme of today's meeting, a stronger regional voice positioning IORA in a changing global order, is particularly relevant," he stressed.

Highlighting India's approach to IORA, he said: "In this regard, India's approach to IORA and India's chairship of the Association is guided by Vision Mahasagar, that is, Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions, building on our earlier vision of Sagar, which was security and growth for all in the region."

"Our Chairship theme is 'Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean region'. These principles reflect our conviction that IORA must remain responsive and adaptive to the changing regional and global environment while delivering tangible benefits to its Member States," he added.

The Council of Ministers is the Association's highest decision-making body and comprises the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of IORA Member States. The 23 member states of IORA are India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

The 12 dialogue partners are China, Egypt, the European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.