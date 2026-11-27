MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 27 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Friday said Pakistani content on streaming platforms such as Netflix should not be aired if it promotes anti-national sentiments or is against India's interests, while asserting that he had no objection to cross-border cultural exchanges.

Responding to a question on the Centre issuing guidelines to Netflix regarding Pakistan-origin content, Kharge said the government has the authority to block content if it deems it necessary. However, he said he was unaware of the specific Pakistani series in question.

"If it is going to be anti-national, if it is going to stoke up sentiments here, it should not be played. I have no issues with any cross-border culture being exchanged," he opined.

"In fact, if you remember, former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji introduced the Samjhauta Express for the exchange of cultures. I don't know what the serial is all about, but if it is going to stoke anti-national sentiments and is going to be anti-India, it should not be played," he said.

On the proposed Women's Reservation Bill, Kharge accused the central government of linking women's reservation with delimitation despite the legislation having already been passed unanimously.

He questioned why the Centre was not implementing the existing law if it was genuinely committed to enhancing women's representation in politics.

"Why are you linking that with the delimitation bill? If you are really worried about women's representation in politics, implement it right away. Nobody is stopping you," he said.

He also questioned the urgency with which the Parliament session had been convened, alleging that there was no clarity about the draft legislation and that stakeholders and even members of the Union Council of Ministers had not been consulted.

Alleging that the Centre wanted complete control over the delimitation process, Kharge said the proposed constitutional amendment was aimed at redrawing constituency boundaries to suit the ruling party's political interests.

He also accused the BJP of attempting to secure the passage of legislation by splitting parties, using central investigative agencies, or suspending MPs.