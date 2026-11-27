MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed grief over the demise of veteran Congress leader and former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Peerzada Mohammad Syed.

Kharge, in a post on social media platform X, said,“Deeply saddened by the passing of former J&K Congress President, former Minister and Anantnag MLA, Shri Peerzada Mohammad Syed. His unwavering commitment to the Congress and dedicated service to the people shall always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and supporters.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also expressed her condolences over the demise of the senior Congress leader.

In her post on X, she said,“The news of the passing of senior Congress leader in Jammu and Kashmir, former president of the state Congress, former minister and Anantnag MLA, Mr. Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, is deeply saddening.”

“May God grant peace to the departed soul. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and supporters. He will always be remembered for his loyalty to the party and his service to the people,” she added.

Veteran Congress leader and sitting J&K MLA Peerzada Muhammad Syed died at the age of 73. Family sources said he passed away on Thursday evening.

A prominent figure in Kashmir politics, Peerzada scripted another comeback in the 2024 Assembly elections, winning from Anantnag by defeating PDP candidate Mehboob Beg by a margin of over 1,600 votes.

He took the oath as MLA on October 8, 2024. His political journey spanned three decades. He represented the Kokernag constituency in the Assembly in 1987, 2002 and 2008 before going on to head the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee as its President.

A law graduate from the University of Kashmir, Peerzada was known for his polite behaviour, political acumen and strong grassroots connect.

He was first sworn in as a minister on November 2, 2002, under the PDP-Congress coalition government led by Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and later continued in the government headed by Ghulam Nabi Azad. During his ministerial tenure, he held the Education portfolio along with other departments, including Rural Development, Science and Technology, and Haj and Auqaf.