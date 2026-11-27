New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed grief over the demise of former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee president and former minister Pirzada Mohammad Sayeed. In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi described Sayeed's demise as deeply saddening and extended condolences to his family, friends and supporters.

“The news of the passing of Pirzada Mohammad Sayeed, former president of the Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee, former minister and popular legislator from Anantnag, is deeply saddening. I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends and supporters at this time of grief,” Gandhi wrote.

“His loyalty to the party and his contribution to public service will always be remembered,” Gandhi added. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister's Office, in a post on X, said the Chief Minister had expressed deep grief over Sayeed's passing.

“The Chief Minister has expressed deep grief over the passing away of Peerzada Mohammad Syed, MLA Anantnag and former Minister,” it said.

Paying rich tributes to the veteran leader, the Chief Minister recalled his long and distinguished career in public service and his invaluable contributions to the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and supporters, and prayed for the highest place in Jannah for the departed soul and for strength and fortitude to his family to bear this irreparable loss.

Paying tributes to the veteran leader, the Chief Minister recalled his long career in public service and contributions to the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.“Paying rich tributes to the veteran leader, the Chief Minister recalled his long and distinguished career in public service and his invaluable contributions to the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” it added. He also extended condolences to the bereaved family, friends and supporters and prayed for the departed soul to attain the highest place in Jannah, while wishing strength to the family to bear the loss.“He extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and supporters, and prayed for the highest place in Jannah for the departed soul and for strength and fortitude to his family to bear this irreparable loss,” the official handle wrote.