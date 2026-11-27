Christchurch [New Zealand], November 27 (ANI): Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Harris hailed India's batting and fast bowling stocks, pointing to batters' ability to score big hundreds and how bowlers other than "one of the best" Jasprit Bumrah have also stepped up their game during the New Zealand tour. Harris, who represented NZ in 23 Tests and 250 ODIs, scoring 5,156 runs in international cricket with a century and 21 fifties and taking 219 wickets between 1990 to 2004, was speaking to ANI ahead of the second Test against India at Christchurch.

Speaking about India's batting, Harris said to ANI, "India's batting has been phenomenal. Obviously, they were magnificent in Wellington. We see players like Sooryavanshi also making headlines with that 200 in 53 balls (against UAE A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup) but this team is no different. There are just so many players who can go out there, dominate a game and score big hundreds. At Wellington, as we all saw, all of the top order got runs, and it was great to watch." At Wellington, India posted 720/9 declared in their first innings, with centuries from KL Rahul (136) and Rishabh Pant (128) being the headlining acts and stars like Yashasvi Jaiswal (85), Devdutt Padikkal (80), skipper Shubman Gill (98) and Dhruv Jurel (78) chipping in with useful fifties. This was their highest score away from home. The match ended in a draw.

Speaking on India's bowling, while Harris called Bumrah as "one of the best in the world", he also noted the rise of other Indian bowlers such as Anshul Kamboj, Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar. "Jasprit Bumrah is obviously, like, one of the best bowlers in the world, so in any format he is always a pleasure to watch. Surprisingly, he hasn't picked up as many wickets as I'd expected, but also some of the younger bowlers coming through—Kamboj, um, Arshdeep, I mean, you know, got some players, and now Brar in this Test match as well. So the fast bowling stocks are looking great for India," he signed off.

So far in the Test series, Akash Deep (five scalps at an average of 30.40) and Kamboj (four scalps at an average of 42.50) are among the top wicket-takers. Bumrah got a total of five wickets in the first Wellington Test, including figures of 4/92 in the first innings. During a bowler-dominated ODI series, Gurnoor, who made his Test debut at Christchurch, was the 'Player of the Series' with a total of nine wickets at an average of 15.88, including a four-fer, while Auqib Nabi (five wickets in five matches at an average of 32.00) and Kamboj (four wickets at an average of 11.75 in three matches) showcased a lot of promise. Arshdeep has been an extremely reliable white-ball bowler for India. Besides being the highest T20I wicket-taker for India and the first Indian to reach the 150-wicket mark in the format, Arshdeep has also been doing well in ODIs, with 38 scalps in 23 matches at an average of 24.36, with two four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul to his name, including best figures of 5/37. He stands just 11 wickets away from 200 international wickets, which he could achieve by just playing white-ball cricket for India if not handed a Test debut soon during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home against Australia next year. (ANI)