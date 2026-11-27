New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain an urgent listing request in a petition challenging the portrayal of the Hindu epic Ramayana in a movie, observing that there was no reason for immediate judicial intervention as the film had already hit theatres. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the observation after the petitioner's counsel sought an early hearing, alleging that the movie presented a distorted account of the epic. Pointing out that the film was already running in cinemas, the CJI remarked that those interested in watching it had already had the opportunity to do so. "The movie has already been released. People who wanted to watch, they have already seen," the CJI said.

The petitioner's counsel argued that the film contained several factual distortions which could influence the younger generation. The bench, however, was not persuaded by the submission and, responding to the objection, said filmmakers were entitled to present the epic from their own perspective and that anyone holding a contrary interpretation could express it through their own creative work. "They have made a movie as they understand. You make your movie as you want. Don't waste time of the court. If you have a counter-view about the epic, you make a movie on the counter-view," CJI Kant remarked. The apex court thus declined the request for urgent listing.

'Ramayana Part I' is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is the first instalment of a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Anupam Kher voices Jatayu, the divine bird who plays a pivotal role in the narrative by attempting to rescue Sita from Ravana's abduction. Others in key roles are Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, and Rakul Preet Singh.