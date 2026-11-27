New York [US] / New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Indian-origin impact entrepreneur and disruptive innovator Kunal Sood, Founder and Executive Chairman of AudacityAI, presented the Audacity Moonshot Award to Turing Award laureate Yann LeCun at United Nations Headquarters in New York on November 23, during the AudacityAI 100 Disruptors Summit: The Future of Being Human. The award recognised LeCun's foundational contributions to artificial intelligence and his intellectual courage in challenging established scientific paradigms, including those he helped create. Co-chaired by Sood and H.E. Ambassador Stan Oduma Smith, Permanent Representative of The Bahamas to the United Nations, the summit brought together distinguished leaders across artificial intelligence, neuroscience, entrepreneurship, investment and culture in the Delegates Dining Room and the historic Trusteeship Council Chamber.“Yann LeCun has spent his career showing that the biggest breakthroughs come from questioning what everyone else accepts,” said Sood.“As we build machines that can think, we must invest just as boldly in leaders who can think wisely and act with moral courage.”

The Scientist Challenging His Own Field

LeCun shared the 2018 ACM A.M. Turing Award with Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio. His pioneering research on convolutional neural networks helped establish the foundations of the modern deep-learning revolution. Now Executive Chairman of AMI Labs and a professor at New York University, LeCun advocates moving beyond the limitations of large language models towards intelligent systems capable of understanding the physical world, reasoning, planning and learning more efficiently. His opening keynote offered a scientific counterpoint to a global AI conversation increasingly dominated by commercial competition, computational power and infrastructure investment.

An Intelligence Crisis of Leadership

Sood launched AudacityAI during the 80th United Nations General Assembly in September 2025 to reimagine leadership in an AI-driven world. Its founding premise challenges the prevailing technology narrative: as artificial intelligence makes cognitive capabilities increasingly accessible, humanity's greatest intelligence crisis may be one of leadership rather than technology. Discernment, imagination, ethical judgement, compassion and courage, Sood argues, will become more consequential as machines grow more capable. This philosophy is grounded in his doctoral research at the Indian School of Business (ISB), where he is an Executive Fellow developing the Theory of Audacity, examining how individuals challenge established paradigms, transcend perceived limitations and pursue transformative outcomes in service of a larger purpose. Drawing on his Indic wisdom roots, Sood integrates four philosophical cornerstones into AudacityAI: Seva (service), Sangha (community), Sadhana (discipline) and Swadharma (purpose). The framework seeks to translate enduring human wisdom into a contemporary leadership architecture for the AI era.

Where Leadership, Science, Creativity and Human Potential Converge

The summit extended beyond conventional technology discussions to examine the intersection of machine intelligence and human flourishing. Columbia University professor and bestselling author Dr Lisa Miller explored the neuroscience of spirituality; brain performance expert and bestselling author Jim Kwik addressed human learning and cognitive potential; and Salim Ismail, founding executive director of Singularity University, examined exponential technologies and organisational transformation. Grammy Award-winning violinist and AI entrepreneur Miri Ben-Ari, two-time Grammy Award winner Om'Mas Keith, AI-enabled cultural innovator King Willonius, and artist and filmmaker Taryn Southern explored the evolving relationship between technology and human creativity. Former Nike executive and innovation strategist Swan Sit and synthetic biology pioneer Andrew Hessel broadened the conversation to enterprise transformation and biological innovation. Together, their perspectives underscored a central question: how can technological progress expand, rather than diminish, human potential?

A Month of International Recognition

The summit marked another significant milestone for Sood, who on November 10 received the NYPD Civilian Honor for Exemplary Leadership and Service to the Community at One Police Plaza. He delivered the keynote at the department's third annual Diwali Heritage and Cultural Celebration, following remarks by New York City Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch. Sood's multidisciplinary journey spans his early work in global health at UCSF and Harvard, compassionate leadership as Director of Social Impact at Stanford University's Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education (CCARE), and exponential innovation as a Global Ambassador and graduate of Singularity University's flagship Global Solutions Program. His work brings these disciplines together around a defining ambition: ensuring that technological advancement serves human flourishing.“Building intelligent machines is among civilisation's greatest scientific endeavours,” Sood said.“Becoming a civilisation wise enough to lead them may be our greatest moonshot.” Founded by Kunal Sood, AudacityAI is a frontier leadership media lab developing a human-centred leadership operating system for the age of artificial intelligence. Through research, leadership development, strategic convenings and responsible innovation, it seeks to equip CEOs, policymakers, entrepreneurs and family offices with the frameworks to make values-aligned decisions and advance human flourishing. Its defining purpose is to develop the leadership humanity needs to shape The Future of Being Human. (ANI)