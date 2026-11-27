An act of charity at Gurpa Hill in Bihar's Gaya district took an unexpected turn on Thursday morning, November 26, when a large crowd of villagers rushed to collect food items being distributed by Vietnamese Buddhist monks.

The monks had brought biscuits, cakes, fruits and other food items to distribute among the poor and needy after completing their prayers at the hill. However, the distribution soon turned disorderly as villagers gathered around the spot and began grabbing whatever they could.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the crowd scrambling to collect the available food items. The footage has attracted attention online, with the incident raising questions about the difficulties of managing large crowds during such charitable activities.

Why Vietnamese Buddhist Monks Visited Gurpa Hill

The monks had travelled from Vietnam to Bodh Gaya, one of the most important Buddhist pilgrimage destinations in India. During their visit, they also travelled to Gurpa Hill to offer prayers at an ancient stupa associated with Lord Buddha's disciple, Mahakashyapa.

After completing their religious rituals, the visiting monks organised a food distribution programme as part of their charitable activities. The initiative was intended to help underprivileged people in the area.

However, as the number of villagers at the distribution point increased, the situation became difficult to control. The monks eventually moved away from the prayer site as people continued collecting the remaining food items.

Similar Incidents Reportedly Occur During Tourist Season

The incident at Gurpa Hill is not entirely unusual, as foreign Buddhist devotees frequently visit the location during the tourist season. Many of these visitors offer prayers at the hilltop stupa and distribute food among economically disadvantaged residents.

However, reports suggest that such distributions can sometimes turn chaotic when the quantity of food available is insufficient for the number of people gathered.

Gurpa Hill attracts thousands of Buddhist pilgrims from India and overseas, particularly during the tourist season. Its religious significance is closely associated with Mahakashyapa, one of Buddha's principal disciples, whose ancient stupa is located at the hilltop.