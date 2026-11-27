A horse race organised during Bihar politician Anant Singh's daughter Shivangi Singh's wedding celebrations has become one of the biggest talking points from the extravagant event. After several rounds of competition and semi-finals, six horses have secured their places in the final, with the winner set to take home a brand-new Mahindra Thar SUV.

The competition was organised in Ladma village in Mokama, Bihar, as part of the wedding festivities. The event attracted enormous public attention, with thousands of people gathering to watch horses and riders compete for the coveted prize. However, the final round could not take place as scheduled after an unexpectedly massive crowd turned up at the venue.

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In Anant Singh's daughter wedding, one horse will surely win the race.

But the question is, when will sick Bihar move ahead in development race with corrupt leaders like Anant Singh? Pasha Nadeem (@PashaNadeem3) November 26, 2026

Six Horses Qualify For Mahindra Thar Final

According to the organisers, six horses have qualified for the final after the initial rounds and semi-final competitions. The shortlisted horses represent Bihar and neighbouring regions.

The finalists include Bali, owned by Sanjay Yadav from Bhojpur; Panchkalyan, owned by Praveen Thekedar from Siwal; Usman, owned by Prince Yadav from Khagaria; Sabja, owned by Ranveer Yadav from Khagaria; Raja, owned by Ramkumar Yadav from Khagaria; and Ranchi Express, owned by Sherawat Ali from Ranchi.

These six horses will compete for the top prize, a Mahindra Thar SUV. The competition has generated considerable excitement among horse owners, participants and spectators.

Why Was The Final Horse Race Postponed?

The final round was postponed after around three to four lakh spectators reportedly gathered in Ladma village on Thursday to witness the competition. The massive turnout created serious crowd-management and traffic problems, making it difficult for organisers to conduct the event safely.

The traffic congestion reportedly stretched for nearly five kilometres, leaving several roads clogged with vehicles. Some spectators even climbed towers to get a better view of the race, raising safety concerns.

Considering the situation, organisers decided to postpone the final rather than proceed amid the chaos.

When Will The Final Race Take Place?

The final date has not yet been announced. Speaking to NDTV on Friday, Jai Singh, who is associated with organising the competition, said the organisers were currently occupied with the wedding celebrations. A decision regarding the final schedule and arrangements would be taken after the wedding-related activities were completed. The media would subsequently be informed about the date.

Three referees have been appointed to supervise the competition. They include Jai Kumar Singh from Ara, Surya Bhaskar Rai from Muzaffarpur and Praveen Mukhiya from Vaishali.

With six horses now through to the final, attention remains on which competitor will emerge victorious and drive home the Mahindra Thar.