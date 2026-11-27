Discover Goa beyond its beaches through its rich food culture. From spicy curries and flavourful meat dishes to traditional sweets, explore 7 local delicacies every food lover should try on their next trip.

Goa is known for its stunning beaches. But Goan traditional food are on another level. The Goan culinary culture contains fish curries, meat and also sweets which is often made for special occasions. Goan food is developed using local produce and is also affected by Portuguese cooking.

Below are 7 Goan foods which you must try other than cafe foods.

1. Goan Fish Curry Rice

This is a fundamental meal for Goan families. Fresh fish is cooked with coconut, spices and kokum. This is paired with boiled rice, a perfect combo. It is very flavourful and scented. The Goan fish thali is a must try if you visit Goa.

This is well known for its tasty green masala. This is made up of coriander, chillies, garlic and other spices. After marinating, the chicken is cooked so that it becomes highly flavoured.

This food is cooked with roasted coconut and spices. It is a rich gravy meal and has a distinctive flavour. It can be eaten with rice or Goan bread.

Pork vindaloo has a spicy flavour with Garlic, vinegar, chillies and other spices. This is a must try Goan speciality.

This is a traditional Goan pork based food. It is created using a range of spices along with vinegar. Sometimes pork liver is also included in the production of sorpotel. This is a special meal which is often served at festivals. It is eaten with sanna which is a type of steamed rice cake.

Prawns are cooked with vinegar, chillies and garlic. This can be eaten with rice or bread. Its flavour is highly zesty and spicy.

Of course, Goan layer cake, bebinca, should also be tried, you cannot miss this if you're in Goa. This traditional food is produced using coconut milk, egg, sugar and flour and also clarified butter (ghee).

Whether it is a regular meal such as fish curry rice or a special occasion meal such as sorpotel and bebinca, these meals provide a delectable insight into Goan food culture.