MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan plans to increase its logistics capacity to 80 million tons over the next decade and attract $1.6 billion in investment to build nine major logistics centers nationwide, according to a statement by presidential press secretary Sherzod Asadov following a meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent on November 27.

Under the plan, Khanabad city and the Olot, Termez, Yangiyul, and Ohangaron districts will be developed into specialized transport and logistics hubs.

Mirziyoyev noted that modern logistics centers are exempt from land and property taxes. He instructed officials and regional governors to use these incentives to attract investors and move forward with the planned projects.

Uzbekistan is also expanding its aviation infrastructure. Over the past several years, 11 international airports have been modernized, while airports in Muynak, Kokand, Zaamin, Arnasay, Shakhrisabz, Sariosiyo and Sokh have been restored, bringing the total number of airports in the country to 18.

The airports in Urgench, Samarkand, Bukhara and Namangan have been transferred to private investors for trust management under public-private partnership arrangements.

Passenger traffic at the country's airports is expected to reach 17 million this year, with the government aiming to increase the figure to 25 million in the coming years.

Another major project is the construction of a new international airport on a 1,300-hectare site, in cooperation with companies from Saudi Arabia, Japan and South Korea.

A $5 billion Aerocity project is planned on an adjacent 800-hectare site. It will include logistics and e-commerce centers, international brands, modern hotels and residential developments.

Officials have been instructed to complete the master plan for the area by July 1, 2027, and present it to domestic and international investors.