Azerbaijani, Armenian Scholars Could Cooperate On Caucasian Albania Heritage
"We are now entering a new era. We read the press, and I also feel and understand that there is an opportunity for Armenian and Azerbaijani scholars to begin cooperating amid this unique process of reconstruction. I see a positive outcome in this. Ultimately, it will become possible to uncover the truth on both sides of the border. I believe this will be highly productive," he said.
Recalling the visit by Azerbaijani experts to Armenia in connection with border delimitation, Akhundov noted that reciprocal visits by scholars would also be possible. He invited Armenian scholars to examine the inscription at Gandzasar Monastery in person.
"A period has now begun in which constructive work is possible. So why shouldn't Armenian scholars come as well? Why shouldn't such reciprocal visits take place? I would gladly show them that inscription," he added.
According to Akhundov, the inscription indicates that the church was built in 1240, during the tenure of Albanian Catholicos Nerses. He said his interest in the inscription was prompted by what Farida Mammadova, a researcher of Caucasian Albania, had told him about her visit to Gandzasar.
In his speech, Akhundov also recalled the contributions of Farida Mammadova and Ziya Bunyadov to the study of Caucasian Albania's heritage.
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