MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmenistan and the European Union have discussed preparations for a roadmap outlining further steps in their cooperation and the schedule of key regional events under the Central Asia-EU format for 2027, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry reported.

The discussions took place during the 25th meeting of the Turkmenistan-EU Joint Committee in Brussels. The Turkmen delegation was led by Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astanagulov, while the EU delegation was headed by Audronė Perkauskienė, Deputy Managing Director of the European External Action Service.

According to the ministry, the sides also considered prospects for expanding cooperation between Central Asian countries and the EU.

“The next meeting of the Turkmenistan-EU Joint Committee is scheduled to take place in Ashgabat in 2027,” the report said.

More broadly, the European Union and Turkmenistan are developing cooperation in trade, transport connectivity, energy, environmental protection and digitalization. Their bilateral trade relations are governed by the EU-Turkmenistan Interim Agreement on Trade and Trade-related Matters, which entered into force in 2010.

In 2024, EU exports to Turkmenistan amounted to approximately €700 million, while imports from Turkmenistan reached €400 million. The EU is also supporting the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor through infrastructure modernization, logistics improvements and trade facilitation. Other areas of cooperation include renewable energy, methane emissions reduction, water management and access to critical raw materials.