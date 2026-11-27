OPPOLIA Vietnam Showroom

OPPOLIA Cayman Showroom

OPPOLIA Suriname Showroom

OPPOLIA dealer map

OPPOLIA opens three new showrooms in Hanoi, the Cayman Islands, and Suriname, strengthening local connections and expanding its global home furnishing network.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As 2026 draws to a close, OPPOLIA Home, a leading Asian home furnishing brand, continues to strengthen its global presence with new dealer showroom openings across Asia and the Americas. These new branches mark another step in the brand's international expansion, bringing its premium whole-house furnishing solutions closer to local customers and creating new opportunities for collaboration with regional partners.OPPOLIA Hanoi, which opened in November, introduces a sophisticated showroom featuring a comprehensive range of whole-house furnishing solutions. Combining an understanding of local preferences with international quality standards, the showroom brings together contemporary aesthetics, innovative materials, and practical functionality. With thoughtfully designed spaces and eco-friendly material options, the local team is committed to creating more comfortable, stylish, and personalized living environments for families in the region.OPPOLIA Cayman marks another milestone in the brand's expansion into the Caribbean market. Featuring the latest OPPOLIA collections, the showroom allows visitors to explore fully furnished interior settings and experience how different products come together to create cohesive living spaces. The immersive showroom experience gives customers a clearer vision of their future homes, bringing design concepts to life through tangible product displays and carefully coordinated interiors.OPPOLIA Paramaribo in Suriname also welcomed visitors with an impressive showcase of award-winning kitchen designs and AI-powered design technology. By combining distinctive aesthetics with functional details and intelligent design tools, the showroom demonstrates how innovation can make the home furnishing journey more efficient and personalized. The interactive experience offered visitors fresh inspiration and a closer look at the possibilities of modern home design.With a global network of more than 2,700 dealer showrooms, OPPOLIA continues to connect customers with premium home furnishing solutions across international markets. Supported by advanced manufacturing capabilities and a daily production capacity of 140,000 cabinets, the company provides its global partners with consistent product quality, precision craftsmanship, and reliable production efficiency.Looking ahead to 2027, OPPOLIA will continue expanding its dealership network and strengthening partnerships across more countries and regions. For businesses interested in joining the brand's global network, visit the OPPOLIA website to learn more about OPPOLIA's dealership program and partnership opportunities.

Joey

OPPOLIA

+86 20 3673 3059

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OPPOLIA Strengthens Local Connections with Three New Showroom Openings News Provided By OPPOLIA November 27, 2026, 07:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.