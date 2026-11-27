The single-arm kit connects E4 motion tracking with a real robotic arm, supporting teacher-designed lessons and practical STEM activities.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DPVR introduces EduRobo VR Kit, a robotics learning kit for elementary, middle and high schools, STEM education providers and school robotics labs. The system combines E4 VR hardware, two handheld controllers and a desktop robotic arm with device-control and integration software, allowing students to explore robotics through physical tasks.The E4 device sits on or beside the workbench rather than being worn. Its four cameras track the controllers within their field of view. A connected control PC relays controller movements and button inputs to the robot control system, enabling students to operate the arm and gripper to pick up, move and place lightweight objects.Hands-on Activities for STEM ClassroomsTeachers can adapt activities to students' ages, learning goals and experience levels. Classroom tasks can include:Identifying the base, joints and gripper and exploring the arm's movement range.Picking up blocks, placing them at designated locations and sorting them by color.Following movement paths and planning the sequence of a task.Recording successful attempts and completion times, then changing the approach and comparing results.These activities give students a practical introduction to spatial relationships, coordinates and robot control while encouraging observation and problem-solving.Schools and teachers can build their own lesson plans and learning materials around the kit. They can also work with educational content providers to develop assessment and testing systems for specific activities. This allows instruction, practice and evaluation to reflect each school's educational approach.Hardware and SoftwareThe single-arm configuration uses a six-axis desktop robotic arm with an effective reach of approximately 280 mm and a payload of approximately 250 g. A compatible control PC must be supplied by the customer.The software includes:DPVR Assistant 4: Software for controlling the E4.RoboPilot: Software for connecting the E4 with the robotic arm.Pricing and Project OptionsThe single-arm base kit has a standard price of US$5,000 per kit. Final quotations confirm the equipment configuration, software licensing and optional tools or services. Dual-arm configurations and teacher training can be discussed based on project requirements.Before classroom use, equipment must be securely mounted, the working area configured and the emergency stop checked. Students operate the arm under teacher supervision within the designated working area.For project and pricing inquiries, schools and education providers can contact DPVR with the intended grade levels, planned activities and number of kits required.About DPVRFounded in 2015, DPVR develops and manufactures XR devices, including VR headsets and AI glasses. The company provides business customers with hardware, software development kits (SDKs), OEM manufacturing and customization services, as well as VR-based solutions for a range of industries.Sales ContactDPVRBusiness Sales and MarketingEmail:...Website:

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DPVR Introduces EduRobo VR Kit for Classroom Robotics News Provided By DPVR November 27, 2026, 07:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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