OPPOLIA Kemo Series

OPPOLIA Lanxu Series

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OPPOLIA's Kemo and Lanxu Series win Gold at the MUSE Design Awards, as the brand expands its global dealership network with 50+ new partners targeted for 2027.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In 2026, OPPOLIA Home reached another milestone in its design and global development journey. Its Kemo and Lanxu Series were awarded Gold at the MUSE Design Awards 2026, recognizing their distinctive design concepts and attention to detail. These international accolades reflect OPPOLIA's continued investment in design innovation, reinforcing its position as a leading custom home furnishing brand in Asia and strengthening its commitment to bringing exceptional living experiences to customers worldwide.Representing two distinct design philosophies, the Kemo Series embraces Italian minimalism, while the Lanxu Series captures modern Oriental aesthetics. Each collection creates a unique expression of contemporary living through carefully selected materials, refined textures, and cohesive design details. The Kemo Series features sleek contemporary tones and distinctive geometric elements, creating an understated yet sophisticated atmosphere with an urban edge. In contrast, the Lanxu Series celebrates organic warmth and traditional Oriental influences, bringing a sense of natural harmony and cultural character into modern interiors. Together, these collections demonstrate OPPOLIA's ability to interpret diverse design preferences and translate them into distinctive whole-house furnishing solutions.Going beyond a cabinet maker, OPPOLIA provides integrated solutions that bring together cabinetry, furniture, and interior elements across the home. By balancing aesthetics with everyday functionality, the brand creates cohesive living environments tailored to different lifestyles and market preferences.With more than 2,700 showrooms worldwide and a dealership network spanning over 100 countries and regions, OPPOLIA continues to strengthen its international presence. In 2026, the brand welcomed new dealers in Vietnam, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Suriname, Canada, and other markets, further extending its reach and bringing its personalized home furnishing solutions to more customers around the world. As for 2027, OPPOLIA is setting its sights on further global expansion, with plans to welcome more than 50 new dealers into its international network. This growth reflects the brand's continued commitment to building strong local partnerships and supporting dealers with its established brand resources, product portfolio, and business support system.As OPPOLIA continues to expand its global footprint, the brand remains dedicated to bringing exquisitely designed, integrated home furnishing solutions to more markets while building lasting partnerships with local partners worldwide. Visit the OPPOLIA website to learn more about the OPPOLIA dealer program.

Joey

OPPOLIA

+86 20 3673 3059

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OPPOLIA Wins International Design Recognition, Accelerating Its Global Expansion News Provided By OPPOLIA November 27, 2026, 07:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Manufacturing



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