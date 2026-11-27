MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ZED Gold-certified RV Organica offers 10% off sitewide, including 100+ pure oils from India, with code WINTER10 till 28 Feb 2027.

PANIPAT, HARYANA, INDIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- RV Organica, an essential oil manufacturer based in Panipat, Haryana, has received ZED Gold certification under the Government of India's MSME ZED (Zero Defect Zero Effect) scheme. The certification was awarded on 8 October 2026. To mark the milestone, the company has opened its Winter Sale: 10% off the entire online store with the code WINTER10, valid until 28 February 2027.ZED Gold is the highest of the three ZED levels. The assessment covers quality systems, process discipline and environmental practices at the manufacturing unit. For RV Organica, which was registered in 2024, the Gold level comes within its first three years of operation.What the Winter Sale coversThe WINTER10 code applies site-wide, with no category exclusions. It covers more than 100 pure essential oils in India, most of them available from 100 ml, along with carrier oils, fragrance oils, attars, soap bases, and candle-making and DIY supplies. Orders above Rs. 999 ship free across India.The sale also covers the company's new gift combos, including the Winter Skin Care Gift Set, the Winter Hair Care Gift Set and the Ishq-e-Gulab Couple Gift Set. These give winter shoppers ready-to-gift options for loved ones, without having to put a set together themselves.Certifications on public recordRV Organica holds 10 certifications and registrations: ISO 9001, ISO 22000, WHO-GMP, HACCP, Halal, Kosher, FSSAI Central licence, MSME and ZED Gold, and it maintains FDA compliance. Each document can be verified on its certifications page. A Certificate of Analysis (COA) and Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS) can be downloaded from every product page, and GC-MS reports are available for large bulk batches.Wholesale and private labelAlongside retail orders, RV Organica supplies wholesale quantities from 1 kg with no upper limit. Businesses can also order private-label packing in HDPE, aluminium or amber glass containers.Offer at a glance- Discount: 10% off the entire order- Code: WINTER10- Valid until: 28 February 2027- Free shipping: on orders above Rs. 999About RV OrganicaRV Organica is a manufacturer of essential oils, carrier oils, fragrance oils, attars, soap bases and cosmetic raw materials, operating from its facility in Nimbri, Panipat, Haryana. The company sells directly to home users, small businesses and wholesale buyers across India.Website:Email:...Phone: +91 8937003005

Vinay Rathi

RV Organica

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Panipat Essential Oil Maker RV Organica Earns ZED Gold Under MSME Scheme, Opens Winter Sale News Provided By RV Organica November 27, 2026, 07:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Retail



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