Since January 2026, LEDX Technology's 10,000-square-meter plant in Vapi, India, runs on SMT lines, 60+ quality checkpoints & 72-hour burn-in on every cabinet.

VAPI, GUJARAT, INDIA, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LEDX Technology Private Limited, the Active LED display manufacturer backed by Xtreme Media, India's largest Active LED display brand, is inviting U.S. OEMs, ODMs and AV integrators who want to white-label direct-view LED displays to visit its manufacturing facility in Vapi, Gujarat. India's first fully automated Active LED display factory has been in full-scale production since January 2026 and builds displays end to end, from bare PCB to finished, tested cabinet, for customers in India and abroad.More than 90% of the world's Active LED displays are made in China. As OEMs and ODMs work to diversify their supply chains, LEDX gives them a dependable alternative: top-tier quality, engineering partners who co-develop products with them, and pricing built for long-term programs rather than one-off orders.“Covid didn't just disrupt supply chains, it exposed dependence,” said Sanket Rambhia, Managing Director, Xtreme Media and LEDX Technology.“Global OEMs and ODMs are looking for a partner beyond China they can rely on for the next ten years, not the next order. That's what LEDX was built to be. We compete with the top tier on quality, we're transparent about how every product is made, and we deliver when we say we will.”Our plant with scalable output for your private label branding:The $6 million, 10,000-square-meter (approx. 107,000 sq. ft.) built-to-suit facility was designed around process discipline from day one:.Annual capacity of 50,000 square meters of Active LED displays[PK1.1], with space and utilities reserved to expand over the next decade without disrupting existing production.Two high-speed Panasonic SMT lines in operation, with infrastructure for five; each line carries nine placement modules, and a single PCB can hold 2,000 to 10,000 LEDs.Strict one-directional production flow, with separate internal logistics corridors that keep materials moving and the floor clean.11 kV power infrastructure with harmonic filtering and automatic power factor correction to protect sensitive electronics.Cabinet assembly of about 40 cabinets per hour, and 16 ageing racks that can test about 5,000 cabinets at onceQuality built in at every step:At LEDX, quality is engineered into the product, the process and the supply chain, not inspected at the end:.60+ quality checks across six QC gates, from incoming material to pre-dispatch.Incoming components verified against BOM, purchase order and tolerances; anything non-conforming is quarantined and permanently blocked from production.3D solder paste inspection (SPI), nitrogen-atmosphere reflow soldering and 3D automated optical inspection (AOI).Climate-controlled production at 24°C (75°F) and 40–50% relative humidity, with ESD-safe epoxy flooring and copper grounding across the plant to prevent latent field failures.Conformal coating for indoor modules; coating, sealing and water-ingress testing for outdoor products.4-hour ageing for every module before assembly and 72 hours at peak brightness for every finished cabinet.Products certified to CE, FCC, RoHS, ETL and BIS standards“Xtreme Media is our own in-house customer, so every product goes through trial by fire before it reaches a partner,” said Rambhia.“Quality for us isn't a spec on a brochure. It's what our partners can count on, shipment after shipment.”What can white-label partners expect from us?LEDX designs its displays for a 10-year life cycle in demanding conditions. The portfolio covers fine-pitch, indoor, outdoor and rental displays, with pixel pitches from 0.78 mm to 10 mm. Highlights include:.Flip-chip COB fine-pitch displays with deep black and common-cathode technology.Fanless, cable-free indoor cabinets with nano-coating for moisture protection.Broadcast-grade studio displays with 7,680 Hz refresh and 16-bit color processing.IP66 outdoor displays reaching up to 10,000 nits, with dual-voltage power supplies that cut energy use by 30–40%LEDX already supplies custom direct-view LED displays to global brands headquartered in Belgium, Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.Co-innovation & Custom LED Displays for Private LabelingFor OEM and ODM partners, LEDX offers private, in-house designs with full IP ownership across electrical (PCB) and mechanical (mold) design. An in-house R&D team works alongside factory managers with more than 20 years of electronics manufacturing experience to take products from prototype to volume production.“Co-innovation at LEDX means we don't just sell a product, we build it with the client,” said Sarjan Satra, Director of Research and Development, LEDX Technology.“We co-innovate once, and the partnership is long term. After that, it works like Lego: standard PCBs, modules and cabinets combine into a solution that feels tailor-made to the customer and scales efficiently for us.”“The question was never 'what if it doesn't work?' It was 'what if India never tries?'” said Rambhia.“LEDX shows that India can build world-class Active LED displays today. Proudly made in India, for the world.”OEMs, ODMs and AV integrators can schedule a factory visit or request product samples at .About LEDX Technology:LEDX Technology Private Limited manufactures dvLED screens at India's first fully automated Active LED display manufacturing facility in Vapi, Gujarat. Backed by Xtreme Media, India's largest Active LED display brand with 16+ years of experience, LEDX offers white-label LED displays and co-innovation services to OEMs, ODMs and system integrators worldwide. Learn more at .SOURCE: LEDX Technology Private Limited

Mayuri Mahajan

LEDX Technology Private Limited

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India's Fully Automated Active LED Display Factory Welcomes OEMs, ODMs and AV Integrators Seeking a White-Label Partner News Provided By LEDX Technology Private Limited November 27, 2026, 07:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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